This Mom's Elaborate College Haul For Her Daughter Has Literally Everything She’ll Ever Need

Packing a kid up for college is no easy feat. There is so much to buy, pack, and haul off to campus so that your (now adult) kid can have the best college dorm experience of their life.

From bed sheets to medicine to monogrammed towels, one TikTok mom, a self-proclaimed “working Housewife that shares great finds/hacks,” totally nailed the college packing game. Now, she’s sharing her haul with her followers.

“Okay, so my daughter's pile continues to grow,” Sandy DiTullio began in her now-viral video.

“She's going to be a freshman at LSU, and oh my goodness, we just continue to get things in. I want to make sure she's totally prepared.”

So, what are some of the must-haves on her list? An air purifier, a hand-held steamer (“You got to get one. Those are amazing,” she raved.), and a vacuum just to name a couple.

After several of her followers commented on a previous video where she shared her daughter’s haul, she took note of everything she may have missed. Thanks to her followers, she grabbed all the recommendations.

“And let me just tell you, I read every single comment and went out today and got every single item that I was missing,” she said while showing off a huge plastic container filled with every single medicine you could probably think of.

DiTullio also shows her daughter’s laundry set up, including a laundry tote filled with all the bells and whistles for a laundry day.

“So, she has a laundry bag that's monogrammed, and she got this as a graduation gift ... We also have the detergent,” she says before explaining that she is not a Tide Pod girlie.

“I just think the liquid smells better. It cleans better. That's what we're going with. That's what we use at home for years. So she's going to use the same thing there,” she explained.

Also in the laundry tote are some stain remover, dryer sheets, shoe cleaner wipes, wrinkle spray, and some fancy Clorox bleach sheets.

After her video went viral, several TikTok users praised this mom for being so prepared while some offered even more helpful advice.

“This is what nesting for a newborn turns into 18 years later! Taking notes for myself!” one user wrote.

“YES THE AMOUNT OF MEDICINE IS SO GOOD!” another praised.

One user advised, “Unpack as many packaging boxes as possible before you get there- dumpsters will be full and will be hard to get rid of her trash when you’re getting her settled.”

Great tip!

“You’re such a loving mama I hope you guys both transition well. Bc i surely did not 😅 i wish my mom set me up this well bc my anxiety would have done better,” another said.

Some users offered up more items that DiTullio might want to consider grabbing like a small tool set, a flashlight, and a sewing kit.

This type of set for a college-aged kid is above and beyond! It’s also okay to just Amazon Prime something to your kid’s dorm when they text you and say, “I ran out of of XYZ!”