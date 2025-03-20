Over the past decade, fidget and sensory toys have become a popular fad and a useful tool for some kids to promote concentration. One such category of toy is “squishy toys” that can be manipulated into different shapes before springing back to shape (think “stress balls”).

But on March 19, Consumer Reports (CR) issued an open letter to the Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) urging them to investigate a popular toy after two children allegedly suffered chemical burns.

Two individual incidents posted to SaferProducts.gov, share pictures of significant skin injuries they say occurred when the NeeDoh Nice Cube, manufactured by toymaker Schylling, leaked its contents onto the children’s skin.

In one case, from October 2024, an 8-year-old boy was playing with the squeeze toy when it “busted,” causing the gel liquid inside to leak onto his leg, reportedly causing chemical burns from his calf to his ankle. A second report from this January centers around a 10-year-old girl playing with the cube as intended when the toy “exploded,” allegedly causing a chemical burn on her arm and necessitating a trip to the emergency room.

Walmart

“We are concerned by the potential severity and scale of the product hazard, should one exist,” writes CR, “and respectfully ask the agency to investigate this incident, this product, and gel toys more generally.

These incidents are separate from other accidents related to this product through misuse. The New York Post reports that a 7-year-old Missouri girl had to be placed in a medical coma after freezing and microwaving the product (something NeeDoh explicitly warns customers from doing). The child had seen a similar video on TikTok and wanted to try the experiment for herself. After microwaving the toy, the contents burst out, splattering her with molten gel and causing disfiguring burns on her face and chest.

On its website, Schylling asserts that the company diligently tests its products in development to ensure they are “meeting current safety testing standards and are non-toxic. The health and safety of our consumers is our priority.” The company goes on to note that the outer material of the Nice Cube is made with toner and thermoplastic rubber while the inside is filled with 100% maltose “which is like melted sugar.” Indeed, there are multiple videos of users cutting open the toy and touching the contents to no apparent ill effect.

Nevertheless, given the severity of other alleged incidents, CR “respectfully ask the CPSC to investigate the safety of the NeeDoh Nice Cube and similar products, especially any that are the subject of safety incident reports in the CPSC’s possession or concerning consumer reviews that are publicly available on digital marketplaces or retailer websites/apps.”

The Nice Cube and similar products from other manufacturers are sold online, including on Amazon and Walmart, and in toy stores across the country.