A trip to Costco with toddlers is not for the weak. Much skill is required when venturing to a big box store with kids who would prefer to run wild and touch everything in sight while grocery shopping. Plus, Costco is huge. Have you ever lost track of your kid in a giant warehouse? It’s horrifying. (Or so I’ve heard...)

A trip to any grocery store with kids can be daunting. They get bored. They asked for every sugary cereal. They start screaming their lungs out by the butter while you sprint to the checkout, praying for the trip to just be over already.

One mom shared her “excessive” hack to making grocery shopping with toddlers, especially at places like Costco, a little more bearable, and if you’re willing to make the extra effort, it might all be worth it!

“I’ve been a naughty mom and have been giving the kids excessive screen time in the morning because of just work and all the things,” Tiffany Remington admits in her video. “Today's screen-free activity is a trip to Costco. Not just any trip, a fun trip for the kids.”

She then shows her “excessive” hack which is bringing kid’s toy shopping carts from home into the grocery store followed by footage of her two children, with their respective kid-sized shopping kids, traipsing around the aisles.

“You have two drunk drivers,” she jokes. “So, these cars for sure keep them busy for at least 30 minutes, 45 minutes.”

She also notes that one negative about her hack is the kid’s free will to go where they please, leading to some chasing.

“One thing is I can't keep track of both of them because they both go wild,” she notes. “Ten out of ten, definitely have made at least 35 people happy watching them push their carts. This girl is having a heyday finding all of her favorites.”

She noted in her caption, “The only way we grocery shop now...I mean, the way the kids go crazy and the smiles and giggles from strangers make it 10/10 worth the chaos!”

Several users commented on the video, noting what a great idea this was.

“Balloons on the cart to keep track?” one user suggested.

One mom noted that the Costco near her house would be a bit too busy for her and her kids.

“The Costcos in the lower mainland BC would flatten my kids lol. Everyone is so aggressive with their carts,” she wrote.

The OP wrote back, “We try to go before lunch time when traffic is lower but I can say ours is definitely not that aggressive thankfully 😳”

One user asked, “Do you ever have other kids trying to take them?”

“Surprisingly no! Parents are really good about helping if there are curious little ones getting close! But generally they just get excited and giddy and ask their parents to buy one 😅 sorry mom and dad”