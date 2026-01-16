A Dad Showed The ‘Bare Minimum’ He Does Before His Wife Gets Home From Work & Men Should Take Notes

What does your husband do when he walks in the door after work compared to what you do? Honestly, too many husbands are stuck in the 1950s, where women took care of all household duties while their partners put on their slippers and headed to their favorite chair.

One newish dad, Logan Connell, shared what he does in the time between picking up his toddler at preschool and when his wife gets home from her job — and reader, he does not mess around!

In the now-viral video, we see Connell calming and methodically doing chores and being a great dad in the hour before his wife gets home.

“POV: Doing the bare minimum before my wife gets home because I’ve had an exhausting week,” he captions his video.

The first thing he does after finishing his 8-5 job? He goes for a nice walk with his toddler and dog — getting everyone some sunshine and exercise.

Then they feed the dog, make a sheet pan dinner, and empty the dishwasher. The whole time, his young daughter seems thrilled to be helping her dad keep the house in working order.

Next, they take out the trash, eat dinner at a kids’ table (adorable) and then wipe it down and do the dishes.

Finally, it’s bath and jammie time before mom walks in the door.

If we saw a video of a mom doing this, we wouldn’t even think twice. But seeing dad take such calm and deliberate control of the household is notable, as is the fact that he knows that it’s still the bare minimum.

People in the comments agreed.

“Imagine coming home from a long day at work. Dog and baby have already had a walk. Dog is fed. Dishwasher empty. Dinner ready. Kid bathed. This is a partnership. This is what this looks like,” reads the most popular comment.

“He deserves all the praise he’s gotten for the chores. But what stood out to me the most about this was how calm and patient he was with the baby. That is more important than the chores. That baby is growing up feeling safe and secure, and that’s the greatest gift you can give anyone,” another added.

“Notice how he didn’t say ‘for my wife’ which shows that doing household chores and child rearing is about taking care of the home and those that live in it,” said a third person.

“Your beautiful baby helps out more than my husband,” another quipped.

The only question is — how do we get this video into the feeds of the rest of the men on the planet?