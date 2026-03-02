Since my daughter was a baby, we’ve prioritized travel. When she was young, we did smaller visits to neighboring states or staycations in the city. As she got older, a little more adaptable, and our family gained more comfort with traveling, we ventured farther — hitting up the majors like Disneyland and Universal Studios Orlando. In our latest adventure, we went international.

After so much traveling, and a recent trip to French Polynesia, as a mom, I feel like I’ve gained so much wisdom when it comes to how to travel (and travel right) because kids change everything. I’ve compiled eleven unconventional travel rules for our family that I’ve implemented after so many trips and so many mistakes.

1. No homework during the trip

I realize that this isn’t a super hot take, but when your kid has missed a lot of school, people get a little judgmental. Before I take my daughter out of school for a trip, I always email her teacher well in advance, notifying her about the future absence, noting that we do not plan to do any homework on the trip. Not once has one of her teachers balked. I don’t want to waste their time gathering a bunch of assignments or reading, and I don’t want to do it while I’m trying to relax on the beach!

2. We all have to learn key phrases if we’re traveling somewhere that speaks a language besides English.

There is truly nothing worse than showing up in a new country, and you don’t understand anything in their native language, but you expect them to understand English. The wild thing is that most people from other countries, especially those with high tourism, do speak some English. And there we’re over here with zero to speak back. Going forward, if we’re heading somewhere where English, we’re learning key phrases before we show up. That way, we’re not using Google Translate at the restaurant, looking like the poster child for what everyone thinks Americans actually are like.

3. We book a private car service for the way home from the airport.

After so many trips to and from the airport, I now know in my heart of hearts that I do not want to have to wait for a ride at the airport after a long trip. I don’t want to lug all the luggage and my kid to the ride-share area of the airport. I also don’t want to be stuck in the back seat of my father-in-law’s car as he drives half the speed limit home. I want a professional driver with a nice car to come pick us up curbside. For the past few trips, I’ve booked a car through Blacklane, and it’s changed my life. They’re always on time with great communication, and I never have to worry about anything. I just get to shut my eyes and let someone else take us home.

4. We don’t schedule trips around school breaks.

If it makes sense in *our* calendar, we’re booking the flight. My husband works weekends, so traveling during the week actually works a lot better for us. Prices go up during school breaks because airlines and lodging facilities know demand is going to skyrocket. In fact, we usually avoid going anywhere during school breaks because of crowds and cost.

5. We book red-eye flights.

Listen, *you* might not sleep in economy, but your kids will! On a recent trip, my daughter slept most of the time. Plus, an 8-hour flight feels ten times shorter when your kid is not asking you for snacks constantly. It’s also a great way to avoid an entire day dedicated to travel. Also, I prefer the quiet of the airport at night as opposed to the loud rush of the morning.

6. We read every single night before bed.

Now, I know I said we don’t do school work while we’re on trips, but best believe we’re all reading. As a bookworm, I’m getting in a good slice of reading anywhere I can, but especially at night, I’m reading with my daughter before bed. Not only do we stick to this because I want to keep her mind fresh, but it’s great to keep at least something from our bedtime routine from home.

7. Everyone packs their own bags.

I give my little one a list (ie, 6 pants, 7 shirts, etc.), and she chooses what she’d like! Then, together, we organize and refine. These trips are for fun and adventure, of course, but why not also take these trips as an opportunity to foster independence?

8. Talk with a travel agent.

My entire outlook on travel changed after I finally decided to utilize the totally underutilized source of a travel agency! On our recent trip to French Polynesia, we enlisted the help of Tahiti Tourisme — a wealth of knowledge when it comes to the islands of Tahiti. From where to stay to what kind of excursions would be best for our family, Tahiti Tourisme helped make the planning feel way less overwhelming. If you like control (like me!) but tend to get in the weeds a little bit with having so many options of where to go and what to do, travel agents can really be a big help.

9. Everyone gets screen time breaks on vacation.

We all reach our breaking point at one point or another on a trip, so we all get to take a moment to just zone out. The little one gets to watch a show or play a game on her tablet, and my husband and I get to doom scroll for an hour. Everyone can just lie around, do their own thing, and recharge before heading out to dinner or an activity. I don’t need to tell other moms that breaks are necessary on vacation.

10. We all go to sleep at the same time.

No extra alone time for mom and dad. The lights go out, and we all turn in for the night. We’re all so exhausted that going to bed a little earlier doesn’t hurt anything.

Traveling looks different for every family, but these “rules” have helped me so much as a mom when I’m planning our next trip or knee-deep in vacationing.