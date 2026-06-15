Starting high school is not easy. And if you're the parent watching it happen, it's not exactly easy on your end, either. You want to say the right things, but you're not always sure what those things are. So much has changed since we were all fifteen: the phones, the apps, the social dynamics, and it's easy to feel like our daughters might tune us out before we even finish a sentence.

But here's the thing: some nuggets of truth have not changed. No matter what year it is or what social media platform she's on (the kids are still “snapping,” apparently), there are things that have always been true for girls navigating the world, and they always will be.

A viral video making the rounds right now, posted by @meshmom45, puts five of these truths into words. Here's what every girl should know before she starts high school.

Attention from older boys isn't a compliment. It's a red flag.

"If a guy has his choice of girls his own age and keeps pursuing younger ones, ask yourself why," the OP says. “The right person won't rush you, won't pressure you, and won't ask you to grow up faster than you're ready to. Trust the adults who love you," she adds. "They've seen things you haven't yet."

Anyone who makes you feel bad for having boundaries is not your friend.

The OP breaks it down clearly: "The girl who says you're being dramatic. The boyfriend who gets angry when you say ‘no.’ The friend who keeps pushing after you've already answered. People who care about you respect your limits. People who don't will keep challenging them. Know the difference.”

The internet is forever.

"Anything you send can be saved, shared, forwarded, screen recorded," the OP warns.

“Before you post or send something, ask yourself: would I be okay if everyone at school saw this? Because one day they might."

Always have an exit plan.

“Go places with people you trust. Keep your phone charged. Watch your drink. Listen to your gut. "If something feels weird, leave," the OP says. "You do not owe anyone an explanation. 'I'm heading out' is a complete sentence."

Set up a code word with your family ASAP.

The OP recommends that families have one simple “code word” that means a whole lot more.

“A word that means ‘Come get me’ — no questions, no lecture, no punishment. Just help. Most teenagers don't get stuck in bad situations because they don't know better," the OP explains. "They get stuck because they're scared to ask for help. Take that fear away before you ever need it."

As parents, we don't have to have all the answers, but we can do our part to give nuggets of advice to help our kids head off on the right path. Whether it's setting up a code word at dinner tonight or sending this video to your daughter with a simple “hey, watched this and thought of you,” that's enough.