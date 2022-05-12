Disney+ Will Add More Affordable Ad-Supported Subscription Options This Year

We don’t talk about Bruno, but we will talk about the exciting news that streaming giant Disney+ dropped on Wednesday. The home of everyone from Mickey Mouse to Moana has announced that it will add ad-supported tiers to their streaming subscription offers that are more affordable for families.

Currently, Disney+ offers only one subscription option: $7.99 per month or $79.99 per year — though there are various bundling offers as well.

Disney+ CEO Bob Chapek made the announcement during the company’s Q2 earnings call, saying that, “expanding Disney+ access to multiple price points is a win for consumers and advertisers.”

The new subscription tiers will be rolled out in the United States before the end of the year, with expanded options available internationally coming sometime in 2023.

“Since its launch, advertisers have been clamoring for the opportunity to be part of Disney+ and not just because there’s a growing demand for more streaming inventory,” said Disney’s advertising president Rita Ferro. “Disney+ with advertising will offer marketers the most premium environment in streaming with our most beloved brands, Disney, Pixar, Star Wars, Marvel and National Geographic.”

Still, there’s no news on how many tiers will be available, how much they’ll cost, or how many toy commercials your kids will have to watch before you can settle in to Star Wars.

The earnings call had other good news to report. While Netflix is struggling to keep things together, Disney+ is thriving. They added 7.9 million viewers in the first three months of 2022, bringing their subscribers to 137.7 million — more growth than seen in comparable streaming companies like HBO Max. Earnings were strong, too.

And they better be — who knows what would happen if parents couldn’t turn on Tangled or Toy Story very quickly in an emergency.

“Our strong results in the second quarter, including fantastic performance at our domestic parks and continued growth of our streaming services... once again proved that we are in a league of our own,” the CEO wrote in a prepared statement. “As we look ahead to Disney’s second century, I am confident we will continue to transform entertainment by combining extraordinary storytelling with innovative technology to create an even larger, more connected, and magical Disney universe for families and fans around the world.”