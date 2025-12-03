Instead of sweating it out in the kitchen this month, making cookies or some other baked good to pack up and leave on your neighbor's doorstep as a holiday gift, one woman has a much better gifting option this holiday season — a giant dumpster.

Ashley Reeves swears by this “ultimate hack” when it comes to neighbor gifts, saying that it’s going to save you time and money. Plus, it’s going to lower your overall holiday stress, which is just a huge bonus.

“We've been doing this for ten years. We rent a dumpster where neighbors can come throw all of their extra cardboard and dead trees from the holidays. All that clutter that builds up in their home that everyone hates. There's a place to dump it. It costs about $150 to $200, depending on where you're at,” she explained. “December 23rd to January 1st, you can wrap a bow around it! I've had my kids decorate it before.”

All she does to get the gift going is text her neighbors: “Merry Christmas, we rented a dumpster, feel free to use it!”

Easy-peasy!

“It will decrease your stress load, I promise it's so easy. I love being known as the neighbor who rents a dumpster for everyone.”

Imagine instead of gifting neighbors and them gifting you back, each house on the block put $20-$30 in the pot, and everyone collectively paid for the dumpster. This truly does sound magical, considering how much trash and boxes accumulate the week after the holidays.

There is definitely something to be said about a giant dumpster being the ultimate gift. Last spring, one mom shared that what she wanted more than anything for Mother’s Day was a giant f**king dumpster in her driveway so she could do a huge purge of her house.

“What do I want for Mother’s Day? Thanks for asking! I want my husband and my kids to leave the house for, like, eight hours and I want him to buy me one of those big dumpster things that sits outside of the house and I want to throw every f*cking thing in it and I just want to clean the f*ck out of my house.”

A giant driveway dumpster is truly the gift that keeps on giving!