Protein, protein, protein. It’s all any of us seem to hear anymore, and it can be kind of overwhelming to worry about how much protein you’re getting. But if you don’t want to stress over numbers — and are just looking for some easy ways to keep your entire family’s protein intake a little higher — you’re in luck. There are tons of super-easy ways to add protein into your diet, and the kicker? They actually taste good.

Of course, managing your family’s protein needs is not as dire a situation as social media may tell you. Chances are, your kids are getting plenty of protein, but if, like me, you’ve noticed your kids seem to be unsatisfied after a meal or require a little extra fuel in their day, picking a few easy protein swaps can really help.

Look, I am a mom of three, and getting groceries every week (or like, every three to four days, if I’m honest) for a family of five is not easy. The minute I started simplifying our dinners — and my quest to keep my kids satiated throughout the day — everything changed. It’s still a huge pain to work with a budget and focus on what we need, but these protein swaps and hacks have been so helpful for our family. I don’t stress about what I’m feeding everyone or what they’re eating anymore because I know I’m doing my best — and these little hacks are seriously so simple. Some sound like no-brainers, but as a person who has always been firmly against a gimmick, I always turned my nose up at protein-enriched pastas or specific milk brands. But listen, sometimes the hack is actually worth it.

And it seriously tastes good.

Double on meat in subs and at fast food restaurants. This is my favorite way to add protein without sacrificing flavor: add extra meat. Whether you’re grabbing a Snack Wrap from McDonald’s (add an extra couple of chicken tenders) or getting a sub (ask for double meat), this is a super simple — and budget-friendly way! — to hit your protein goals.

Use protein noodles. A simple fix that I was firmly against for the longest time? Protein pasta. All of the popular brands now offer protein pasta, and whether you want spaghetti, penne, or even orzo, there’s a version out there for you that has some added, enriched protein in the noodles. Barilla Protein Plus, for example, has all different shapes of noodles, and its penne packs 10 grams of protein in just one serving. This is before you add any kind of meat or sauce! I can’t taste a difference between protein pasta and the regular kind, and neither can my kids (the truly important critics); however, overcooking can definitely be a thing. So, check your pasta’s directions, especially if it requires rinsing the noodles after boiling.

Blend up cottage cheese for sauces and dips. Not everybody likes cottage cheese. Whether it’s a texture thing or that weird watery level that sometimes shows up in the fat-free kind, I get it. But trust me: Blending cottage cheese seriously changes the game. Blend it into creamy sauces, dips, your eggs — it really is delightful. Remember, cottage cheese is what you make it, so whether you want it salty or savory, spicy or tangy, the possibilities are endless. But if the texture is the only thing throwing you off, blending it up will solve all of your problems.

Replace box macaroni and cheese with Goodles. I live for a box of macaroni and cheese and have been firmly against things like chickpea pasta versions. I mean, some things are sacred, you know? But then I was introduced to Goodles. You guys. You — and your kids — will not be able to taste a difference. I’ve tried a lot of protein-added macaroni and cheese concoctions over the years, but Goodles is pretty much perfection. They even offer single-serve microwaveable portions, and in the Cheddy Mac box version, each serving contains a whopping 15 grams of protein. Pair that with some high-protein chicken nugs, and you have the perfect dinner.

Put powdered peanut butter in everything. I know; you love peanut butter. I do, too. And while I don’t believe powdered peanut butter is a perfect match when it comes to spreading it on toast or in a sandwich, it is a great way to get that peanut butter flavor and a hefty dose of protein in smoothies, dips, baked goods, or anything else you’d put peanut butter in. Yes, even those fancy little peanut butter-stuffed dates recipes all over your Instagram. Swap it out for powdered peanut butter instead. Just two tablespoons of BetterBody Foods PBFit peanut butter powder has 8 grams of protein.

Swap chocolate milk for a filtered, high-protein brand. My favorite parenting hack is from the day I decided to start buying Fairlife chocolate milk instead of the other brands I was purchasing. Not only are my kids genuinely in love with this milk, but it also boasts a whopping 13 grams of protein per serving. And it’sdelicious. There are other high-protein chocolate milk brands to try, too, so do a little taste test with your family. It’s kind of wild how much better it tastes. (Yes, the price increases, but it’s well worth it.)

Get the high-protein frozen chicken nuggets. This sounds so simple that it almost seems dumb, but as a mom of three, I have long avoided the “expensive” frozen chicken nuggets. Like, does it really make a difference? Well. You know it does. By picking up the frozen nugget brands that have higher protein — brands like RealGood (which has 23 grams of protein per serving versus 11 grams of protein per serving in the brand I was buying before) or Just Bare or Tyson High Protein — you can easily get more protein into the whole family without having to put in a lot of extra work or secret hidden ingredients. These can be a little pricier, but they are 100% worth it and are honestly even better than the cheaper, less protein-packed nugget options.

Which protein swaps are easy — and worth it — for your family?