Welp, ready or not, it’s finally here: election day. If you didn’t get a chance to take advantage of early voting, you’ll be heading to the polls tomorrow. Since 1845, general elections have taken place on the Tuesday after the first Monday in November, landing this year on Nov. 5. And if you’re a parent, you undoubtedly have many things running through your mind right now — like childcare, education, and maternal health, just to name a few. At the top of the list of purely practical things to think about, though? If you’re allowed to bring your kids with you to vote.

Maybe you work from or stay at home with your kids and have limited access to any other childcare. Or, sometimes, childcare falls through, leaving you to grapple with a last-minute “can I take them?” crisis. There are many reasons why a parent might be curious about taking their kid to the polls, including wanting to share an incredibly important moment and teach them about civic responsibility in one fell swoop.

But is bringing your kids to vote with you legal? Can they actually come inside the voting booth with you? To answer this — and other — election day FAQs from parents, Scary Mommy reached out to Dr. Lindsey Cormack, associate political science professor and director of the Diplomacy Lab at Stevens Institute of Technology. A parent herself, Cormack is the author of the just-published How to Raise a Citizen (And Why It’s Up to You to Do It).

Are kids allowed to come with you to vote?

In a word, yes. However, it’s important to contact your state elections office or ask a local poll worker about any specific restrictions or regulations in your area.

“Every state permits parents to bring their minor children to vote with them in some capacity. However, some states have restrictions on bringing them with you into the voting booth ... For instance, in Virginia, a child under the age of 15 is allowed in the voting booth with an adult, but older children are not,” says Cormack, adding, “As long as children are with their parents and are not interfering with others or the conduct of the election, they should be welcomed in most polling centers.”

Cormack points out that you can usually find information about your local rules and regulations by searching online on your state elections website. (But, yes, “when in doubt, call your local board of elections ahead of time to avoid any surprises.”)

Is there a maximum number of kids you can bring with you?

Large families specifically should make sure they’re aware of any restrictions in their state. According to Cormack, some states do limit the number of children allowed. “In Maryland, only two children under the age of 18 are allowed to accompany their parents,” she offers as an example.

However, don’t stress too much. “Typically, when a parent brings their child to vote, election officials are happy to see them,” Cormack reassures. “That’s why many locations offer ‘Future Voter’ stickers.”

Why should you bring your child to vote?

So, aside from the logistics of childcare and needing to bring your kids along, what are some reasons you *should* let them tag along regardless? Cormack says there are many reasons why bringing children to vote is beneficial.

“First, they get to see you doing the most foundational act in a democracy: voting. Second, they become familiar with the places and processes involved, making it less intimidating when it’s their turn. Third, it helps humanize the political and government processes as they see the people and the work that go into making elections happen,” she says. “And finally, voting is habit-forming and contagious; exposing them to it early increases the likelihood they’ll participate themselves.”

As Cormack emphasizes in How to Raise a Citizen (And Why It’s Up to You to Do It), parents are key to shaping how children understand politics. “While schools may teach civics basics, it’s the conversations at home that help children see politics isn’t just a thing on TV or in D.C. — it affects their daily lives,” she explains. “With only a few election cycles before they reach voting age, it’s so important to model healthy, engaged political discussions that invite questions and curiosity.”