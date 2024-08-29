A Mom Who Works From Home With No Childcare Claps Back At Haters

Whether you’re a stay-at-home mom, working mom, or work-from-home mom, we’re all screwed! No matter what we do, we’re lacking somewhere, and we’re going to feel guilty about it. The impossible task of being the mom who has it all and does it all can drive us to the brink of insanity, and one mom wants us to just stop f*cking worrying about it.

TikTok content creator and work-from-home mom Hannah showed a morning in her life, working from home with her kids and no childcare. From personal experience, I know it’s not easy to work from home with kids asking for snacks every minute. There’s just no way to wear those two hats at once and not falter somewhere. Hannah agrees.

She also knows that no matter what circumstances a mom takes on (work, stay home, hybrid), you’re doomed to fail somewhere and be judged for it.

“I'm a work-from-home mom of three with no child care and apparently that pisses the internet off. Hi, I'm Hannah. I'm a 29 year old full-time working mom. I recently shared a video of my day in the life as a work-from-home mom with three kids. Honestly, I got a lot more kind and positive comments than I did negative, but the negative ones really just kind of make me chuckle now, because honestly to me it just proves that women cannot win,” she shared.

“If you're a stay-at-home mom, you're just a lazy mooch. But obviously, if you choose to be a working mom, you're terrible because you're letting somebody else raise your children. Oh my god. Honestly, I kind of thought being a work-from-home mom with my kids with me all day kind of was a sweet spot, right? Like it's a lot of work on me. It takes a toll on me, but I'm willing to make that sacrifice so that I can do the best for my family. Wrong. Nope.”

She continued, “If you're a work-from-home parent, you just suck at being an employee and a mom. Okay, Karen, so sorry. So if you're feeling guilty about whatever your circumstances are, literally just don't because no matter what you do, you just can't win. Honestly, it's a freeing perspective and you should try it!”

After Hannah’s video gained traction, she received an outpouring of support from other moms who resonated with her sentiment.

“Working from home WHILE raising your kids is the hardest of both worlds. You can’t win for some people. I’m so impressed by every mother who does this. You’re doing great mama,” one user wrote.

“I’m curious how your house is so clean 🤣 I can balance kids and work but I can’t add housekeeping in there to save my life haha,” another said.

The OP replied, “I have NO chill. Literally I’m always doing something. Like just sit and enjoy a moment or a book. Nope something needs done. Honestly it’s lame 😂”