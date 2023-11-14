From The Confessional: 'Cannot Wait To Be Done Breastfeeding'

The Scary Mommy Confessional is a place to share things you might not necessarily want to shout from the rooftops (or text to everyone you know). So it’s not surprising that readers use it to admit they’re worried their marriages are slipping away, or disappointed their friends didn’t arrange a post-baby meal train. Of course, they use it to share positive things, too — like reflections on parenting’s sweeter spots. Read on to see what other parents had to share this week.

Scary Mommy Confessions are a tried-and-true part of what makes our site so fun.

My daughter is 3 1/2 and not potty training. Feel like a failure and losing patience Confessional #28172653

I don’t know if I can take any more viruses... I’m losing my mind! Confessional #21092837

I’m pregnant with my 5th. I didn’t want more than 4. We got rid of all the baby stuff. Confessional #21287363

Disappointed that my friends did not set up a meal train after getting home with new baby Confessional #29012873

I don’t want my step grandchildren to come to my thanksgiving Confessional #29109283

Frightened my son with severe social anxiety won’t have a life of his own Confessional #29182763

Wondering if anyone ever really feels ready for another baby Confessional #28192873

I hate that I have to fish for compliments from my husband. Confessional #29092873

Living with absent father/husband is exhausting. Confessional #20298373

Burned my relationship with my sister over stuff she said about my kid and my parenting Confessional #22098374

I want my husband to get the flu so I can leave him with the kids & wash my car, like he did Confessional #20918293

Feeding my kids is the most annoying thing bc they’re too picky! Confessional #20983928

Burnt out sahm but won’t go back to work cause I know it’ll all fall on me then too anyway Confessional #20912765

Middle mom is such a sweet spot, can I pause time? Confessional #23907878

MIL is about to visit and I’m already counting down until she leaves. Confessional #20981764

I just want Christmas morning to be us and our kiddos...I don’t want any other family members Confessional #20981928

Sometimes I am just done. I want a deserted island where I only have to take care of myself. Confessional #20091827

Cannot wait to be done breastfeeding. Confessional #26738645