From The Confessional: 'I Almost Don't Care He Cheated'

As usual, there’s plenty going on in the Scary Mommy Confessional, but this week, most people seem preoccupied with their relationship issues. From man-flu and uninspiring sex to chronic lateness and more, here’s what parents are anonymously venting about this week — plus a few in-law complaints for good measure.

Scary Mommy Confessions are a tried-and-true part of what makes our site so fun.

I have a huge crush on a dad at my kid’s school Confessional #31029928

It is absolutely exhausting to talk to my husband about ANYTHING, big or small. Confessional #39102765

I almost don’t care he cheated. Confessional #31892878

every word that comes out of my husband’s mouth annoys me Confessional #31200029

My husband left me for another woman at 9m preg. Doing this alone and never felt more free. Confessional #39187543

My wedding ring is like handcuffs. I’m stuck. Confessional #30187564

I only have sex for my husband’s sake. I fake it every time. I just don’t care. Confessional #39209398

Man-flu with young kids is the worst! Confessional #30198724

I can’t stand how my MIL “interacts” with my kids Confessional #38198928

Despite my efforts, I fear I’m raising an entitled brat. Not sure how to fix this. Confessional #31827838

I can’t stand the amount of problems my in laws bring to my husband Confessional #31029839

I lie to my husband about my event times because I know he will be late. Work comes first Confessional #31829378

I hate the way people treat me when they find out I’m a SAHM. Like I bring nothing to the table Confessional #34919340

I wish my husband would stop dressing like a 12 year old Confessional #31098196

I love being a mom of four and it’s really hard especially without family support. Confessional #31092878

Why does my husband have to poop RIGHT as we need to leave the house? Never fails Confessional #31019287