From The Confessional: 'I Constantly Think About Barry Keoghan'

I would be fine never having sex again in my life Confessional #78194857

Sometimes I wear ear plugs and just nod and smile when my husband talks Confessional #77819298

I married for love and not money, sometimes wish I’d factored in the money a bit more Confessional #71827655

Sometimes I lie about how busy I am at work to guilt my husband into sick kid day duty Confessional #71029300

I just bought myself a giant assorted chocolate heart and ate every piece in my car. Confessional #71829388

I worry about $ constantly, and my SO doesn’t seem to care or notice Confessional #71829389

I think my MIL thinks she can take care of my baby better than I can. It’s annoying Confessional #71090928

We’re having trouble conceiving and everyone around me is pregnant Confessional #71628276

I miss being young and single Confessional #71098283

Sometimes think being a SAHM mom is mentally harder than a working mom. I’ve been both Confessional #71818724

I hate that I can’t split myself in half for my 2 year old and 6 week old Confessional #76387691

My husband is so bad at gift giving it makes me dread holidays Confessional #76819958

I hate my husband’s CONSTANT farting and burping. It’s such a turn off! Confessional #71829201

I tell my husband I have horrible diarrhea when I want a solid hour alone in the bathroom. Confessional #71928059

Sometimes I miss my ex-husband. Don’t tell my boyfriend Confessional #71829485

My MIL is nice to my face but a snake behind my back Confessional #71826547

I hate reading bedtime stories. Confessional #77182938

Having a miscarriage and trying to keep it together Confessional #74340192

I feel like parenting is a soul crushing break up waiting 20 years to happen. Confessional #78176253

I pack carrots in my kids lunches I know they won’t eat so their lunches don’t look bad Confessional #76715629