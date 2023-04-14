From The Confessional: 'I. HATE. BATH. TIME.'

It’s probably in the nature of confessions that more of them tend to be negative than positive. There are positive ones, of course — some of which you’ll read below — but on the whole people tend to tell the Scary Mommy Confessional about the things that are currently getting under their skin. Like their in-laws, for example, or the constant cycle of kid sickness, or how they’re really, really, really tired. Read on for more of a look into what’s on other parents’ minds this week.

Scary Mommy Confessions are a tried-and-true part of what makes our site so fun. If you want to anonymously confess, please tell all through the link here. And if you want to browse past Confessions, head here.

The kids are sick so much it never ends Confessional #36477381

I pretend I’m going back to work soon but I just don’t want to. I love being a SAHM. SO. MUCH. Confessional #32828839

I. HATE. BATH. TIME. Confessional #37289393

I hate my in-laws, they’re selfish & arrogant. Confessional #38192882

I wish I had a mute button for kiddo, especially when he’s been singing nonstop Confessional #37283928

I like when pre teen goes out and I have the afternoon to myself Confessional #38293827

I am in love with another man but I’m happily married. I’ll never have him and I’m sad. Confessional #33820392

I’m exhausted from being a University student and a mom Confessional #33728372

waiting to see how long husb will go without taking on groceries/meals while I’m sick Confessional #37283928

I loathe being touched after 7pm which is Prime time cuddling for my kids. Confessional #37299928

Going low-contact with my in-laws has been amazing. Wish I had done it sooner! Confessional #38392837