From The Confessional: 'I Hate Socializing With Other Parents'
25 anonymous parents share what’s on their minds this week
Wherever you are in your parenting journey — whether you have babies or kids who have already flown the nest — chances are there’s something you want to vent (or, on the flip side, secretly brag) about. And the Scary Mommy Confessional is an excellent place to do that. Here’s what 25 anonymous parents had to share this week about everything from potty training and constant clutter to simply hating small talk with other moms and dads.
Scary Mommy Confessions are a tried-and-true part of what makes our site so fun. If you want to anonymously confess, please tell all through the link here. And if you want to browse past Confessions, head here.
I do everything at home!! I’m so tired, its unfair
Confessional #31202918
Just beginning to get divorced and I am SO HAPPY!
Confessional #31209827
I would leave my husband if I hadn’t accumulated so much secret debt
Confessional #31029192
I don’t care to be friends (small talk is annoying) with the parents of kids in my sons class
Confessional #39001928
Both WFH, yet somehow I have to always bring son on MY errands, no so for hubs 😤
Confessional #30928191
My house is never clean and nobody’s helping... Sometimes I dream about alone life
Confessional #39102876
I’m not looking forward to a long summer at home with the kids...
Confessional #31076625
Feel like I serve n take care of everything n Everyone all day. But Who takes care of me?!
Confessional #37817266
About to have baby 2 and still feel worried I won’t love him as much as my first born 😫
Confessional #34489920
My kids aren’t good at their extra curricular activities so I want them to quit
Confessional #38991827
It’s only day 3 of summer and I already am ready for school to start again
Confessional #38192882
In This moment I prefer to go to work than be at home with my family
Confessional #37192882
My mom is dying and I can’t even cry. I love her so much but don’t know how to feel.
Confessional #31092837
I’ve been a SAHM for a little over a year and miss being a working mom.
Confessional #31982726
I’m overwhelmed by the constant clutter and sheer amount of toys for 1 2yr old
Confessional #31092827
Quit my job in Oct and haven’t gone back; I’m not sure if I can go back AND be a good mom
Confessional #31829282
I’m overwhelmed overstimulated and constantly in tears, I need a break
Confessional #38911287
I sometimes play up that I’m “getting sick” so I can have alone time from my SO and kids
Confessional #32920192
Working and being a mom is a struggle. You can’t give 100% to work, child, and spouse
Confessional #37712819
I hate socializing with other parents 😑
Confessional #31202938
Potty training is killing me. Can i just give up & let my 3.5 tyrant wear diapers forever?
Confessional #33288821
When my husband doesn’t get laid he turns into a big baby. It’s annoying!!
Confessional #38992817
my son’s friends are all brats and I don’t like any of their moms
Confessional #33371928
I hate vacation w/kids but I’m too anxious to leave them w/family. No vaca or a crappy one
Confessional #39092281
How much longer will she fit on my lap and love my snuggles?
Confessional #37819281