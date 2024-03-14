From The Confessional: 'I'm In Love With Someone Else's Husband'
Every version of the parenting journey has its joys and struggles — and reading the variety of submissions to the Scary Mommy Confessional really drives that point home. While one person might be terrified of leaving a cheating partner, another might be thrilled their divorce is final; while one person might enjoy being the sole breadwinner, another might resent that responsibility. Wherever you are and whatever you’re dealing with, chances are you’ll relate to what somebody else is sharing this week. Read on for the full roundup.
Scary Mommy Confessions are a tried-and-true part of what makes our site so fun. If you want to anonymously confess, please tell all through the link here. And if you want to browse past Confessions, head here.
Sometimes I am so resentful of my husband because he never stopped living his life after we had kids
Confessional #18293756
Feel guilty for making my baby a middle child
Confessional #18172358
It pisses me off that my ex can move on and date and I’m having a hard time.
Confessional #17756482
Currently experiencing my 7th miscarriage. I have 2 kids I love with all I am, but this still hurts.
Confessional #13312736
I don’t know if my husband and I will ever agree on how to parent our kids
Confessional #13342039
I just want another man to hit on me or find me attractive
Confessional #13482766
I’m in love with someone else’s husband and it makes me feel terrible, but I won’t stop.
Confessional #11294855
I’m happy being the sole income of the family.
Confessional #13182945
My husband wants to have sex more often but I’m too tired to think about having sex.
Confessional #14817298
I wish my husband would stop grabbing my damn boobs
Confessional #19826574
We are picking up our adoptive 2.5 yr old daughter on Monday and I am freaking out!!!
Confessional #11029847
Fear of being single mom to 3 kids is keeping me from leaving cheating husband
Confessional #12029384
I quit my job to be a SAHM & I don’t enjoy it. I feel stuck
Confessional #12771283
I want to support my husband and his business but I wish he would get a real “job”
Confessional #13871345
The “I told you so” from my mom is beyond annoying
Confessional #16584663
Super resentful about being the breadwinner when my husband is a crap SAHP
Confessional #12284912
Mental exhaustion from work has me paralyzed and my kids are picking up my slack.
Confessional #18759467
I want my partner to go to individual therapy
Confessional #18759235
I dread school pickup because I have to socialize with other parents
Confessional #19982029
We both want another baby, but we can barely afford to live right now.
Confessional #10109287
my son is starting to show signs of anxiety and OCD, like me, and I’m scared for him. this $h!t is rough.
Confessional #11201928