Do you feel like you’re parenting your spouse? Wonder if you might be in perimenopause? Say “f*ck” more often than you possibly should? This week in the Scary Mommy Confessional, you’ll find thoughts on all those topics, plus other things like kids’ birthday parties and ever-changing workplace policies on remote work. Read on and get ready to commiserate.

Scary Mommy Confessions are a tried-and-true part of what makes our site so fun. If you want to anonymously confess, please tell all through the link here. And if you want to browse past Confessions, head here.

I’m tired of being my husband’s mom Confessional #78289873

So tired. My partner just doesn’t get it. Confessional #71625493

I love hanging with my kid, but I also love when she’s at my coparent’s house instead of mine. Confessional #71910298

Am I in perimenopause? Confessional #71826534

I say F*ck way more than I’d like to admit and I feel so guilty about it Confessional #71827829

Literally googled why men are so useless. Tired of doing everything for 4 people Confessional #71629756

Can’t stand my mil, especially during the holidays! Confessional #71826390

Dating at 45 after 15 years with a narcissist is so difficult. Confessional #71962756

Why is age 3 so stressful for me as a parent? Confessional #77182675

I hate my boss for denying my Child Care Leave. I have a 6 month old. Confessional #78129209

I wish I could move in with my boyfriend, but we both have kids, and it’s too chaotic. Confessional #71625490

Considering quitting my job now they are requiring in-office work over flexible remote work. Confessional #71654398

I’m trying to plan my daughter’s birthday party without spending a damn fortune. Confessional #71654298

Resenting my husband- he’s gone out 3 times this week and I don’t get any time to myself. Confessional #78192876

My husband keeps staying in bed well beyond his alarm. It puts more on me to get the kids ready. Get up! Confessional #77865419

Why won’t my child listen in school Confessional #71628563