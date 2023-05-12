From The Confessional: ‘All I Want On Mother’s Day Is A Break’
39 moms tell us how they really feel about Mother’s Day
Based on the contents of the Scary Mommy Confessional this week, moms’ Mother’s Day preferences are pretty clear. Breakfast in bed followed by a nice fancy brunch out with the whole extended family? Nope! Almost universally, the most requested “gift” people mention is... time alone. Between the expectation that moms plan their own celebrations, the fear of disappointment when a thoughtful gift or gesture doesn’t come, and, for some, the grief or complex emotions surrounding the day, it’s no surprise that some readers just want to skip the holiday altogether.
So if you’re celebrating... May your Mother’s Day be quiet, drama-free, and involve at least seven minutes of uninterrupted alone time. Cheers!
Scary Mommy Confessions are a tried-and-true part of what makes our site so fun. If you want to anonymously confess, please tell all through the link here. And if you want to browse past Confessions, head here.
All I want on Mother’s Day is a break from mothering
Confessional #92019281
I want to be left alone with my dogs and champagne 🍾
Confessional #91029287
I wish it wasn’t a holiday. There’s no such thing as a day off for moms. I don’t want all the nonsense.
Confessional #91029281
Others think I’m strange; I want to spend every moment on M’s Day with my kiddo
Confessional #91827653
All I want is to be alone & not made to feel guilty
Confessional #91029282
I hate the ‘mother’s day’ gifts my kids bring back from school...please.stop.
Confessional #91029287
I’m a mom and I can’t bring myself to care about this holiday.
Confessional #91029283
I flush the breakfast-in-bed my kids make down the toilet and pretend it was delicious.
Confessional #91029242
I want to spend 24 hours alone in a luxury hotel room with a view
Confessional #91029283
There’s too much pressure and I’m always disappointed
Confessional #91026632
Mixed emotions. Nothing was good enough for my own mom. Makes it hard to enjoy it as a mom myself.
Confessional #91029872
I don’t want to entertain my mom or MIL on Mother’s Day.
Confessional #91029285
Last year he slept in while I woke up with the kids and I’m still pissed about it
Confessional #91029283
Pretty sure my husband doesn’t know when mother’s day is
Confessional #91291282
All I want for Mother’s Day is to be alone with a glass of wine and a good book.
Confessional #91082991
Faking sick to avoid MIL
Confessional #91012876
I want to spend the day alone. No husband. No kids. Leave.me.be.
Confessional #91462411
I like to hang out by myself on Mother’s Day, my relationship w my mom is too complicated
Confessional #91280129
I hate it! My husband thinks it’s my job to plan and execute special plans. 😒
The ideal Mother’s Day is when hubby takes the kids and goes away for the weekend.
Confessional #98276635
I have to plan events for my mom and mother-in-law and it’s just a day of more work for me.
Confessional #91882726
Whyyy do I always have to give ideas for a gift..
Confessional #90129812
My mom passed 3 months ago and I am dreading Mother’s Day.
Confessional #91029287
I always feel guilty saying I want to be left alone. But man, I just want to be alone.
Confessional #91029283
It’s my first Mothers Day and I refuse to spend it with my MIL
Confessional #91201928
I HATE Mother’s Day since my mom died. Worst grief day of the year.
Confessional #91028788
I want everyone to do for me what I do for them the other 364
Confessional #91882765
I hate that Mother’s Day is more for grandmothers. I need this day more than they do :(
Confessional #91827726
I don’t want to have to plan my own Mother’s Day.
Confessional #92012827
I’m usually serving my grown kids dinner on Mother’s Day
Confessional #91882736
I hate mothers day as it is the day my mom died 15 years ago... the last day I felt truly known by anyone
Confessional #99122819
While a homemade card with my kids’ handprints is sweet, I just want a spa day alone. Give me time off!
Confessional #91024431
Pretty sure I should just plan my own Mother’s Day or risk not doing anything at all 🫤
Confessional #99209287
I want everyone to do all the work I do daily for Mother’s Day. Cook, clean, organize!!
Confessional #91876256
I wish my husband and kids would do something nice without me always instigating
Confessional #98720298
I feel guilty being celebrated when my best friend was never able to have a baby
Confessional #91872653
For MD I just want everyone to leave me alone for 8 hours straight
Confessional #91027746
It’s yet another holiday I need to organize.
Confessional #91029287
I act chill about mother’s day but I really want hubs to spoil me and only me, but also leave me alone.
Confessional #91827726