From The Confessional: ‘My Hubby Admitted He Has 3 ‘Wives’”

This week in the Scary Mommy Confessional, there’s a whole lot of venting going on. Primarily about husbands and partners — their loud farts, loud yawns, and other less-than-stellar traits — but also about annoying group chats, difficult job searches, over-the-top holidays, and more. Read on for the full roundup.

My husband has explosive farts frequently during dinner and at.other times. DISGUSTING Confessional #22192029

I hate how my husband parents. Confessional #23391020

My hubby admitted he has 3 “wives”: me, his mom, and his sister. I’m so resentful. Confessional #21010982

My adult daughter and I have no relationship. Confessional #29298374

My husband’s loud yawns really annoy me. Confessional #21843209

After staying home I can’t find a job and it is killing me. Confessional #22092756

I’m trying to “have it all” and am failing. Confessional #24987301

I’m tired of being the positive support glue for the entire family. I just want a break. Confessional #23819876

I found out my husband asked another woman 4 pics. Idk how to move past Confessional #23819764

I hate how big every holiday is now. Why are people giving so many toys for Easter? Confessional #21090876

I’m tired of missing out on fun things because my kids are sick but I feel horrible saying that Confessional #22291027

Why didnt my friends set up a meal train for me when we had kids? Confessional #23391029

I don’t want my sister in law to move next door Confessional #21988763

I hate my son’s preschool. The environment is toxic and I can’t wait for the school year to end Confessional #21102986

I hate being in the mom group chats Confessional #21393657

I blocked my mom and it was the best thing I’ve done for myself in years Confessional #27718293

I hate the way I look. Menopause sucks. Confessional #21998174

I don’t know how to tell my partner he is a bad dad, he doesn’t have any interest in helping with our baby. Confessional #29109864