From The Confessional: ‘My Hubby Admitted He Has 3 ‘Wives’”
Over-the-top holidays, "explosive farts," and more.
This week in the Scary Mommy Confessional, there’s a whole lot of venting going on. Primarily about husbands and partners — their loud farts, loud yawns, and other less-than-stellar traits — but also about annoying group chats, difficult job searches, over-the-top holidays, and more. Read on for the full roundup.
My husband has explosive farts frequently during dinner and at.other times. DISGUSTING
I hate how my husband parents.
My hubby admitted he has 3 “wives”: me, his mom, and his sister. I’m so resentful.
My adult daughter and I have no relationship.
My husband’s loud yawns really annoy me.
After staying home I can’t find a job and it is killing me.
I’m trying to “have it all” and am failing.
I’m tired of being the positive support glue for the entire family. I just want a break.
I found out my husband asked another woman 4 pics. Idk how to move past
I hate how big every holiday is now. Why are people giving so many toys for Easter?
I’m tired of missing out on fun things because my kids are sick but I feel horrible saying that
Why didnt my friends set up a meal train for me when we had kids?
I don’t want my sister in law to move next door
I hate my son’s preschool. The environment is toxic and I can’t wait for the school year to end
I hate being in the mom group chats
I blocked my mom and it was the best thing I’ve done for myself in years
I hate the way I look. Menopause sucks.
I don’t know how to tell my partner he is a bad dad, he doesn’t have any interest in helping with our baby.
I wish my husband and I had separate bedrooms.
