From The Confessional: 'My Husband Isn't A Good Kisser'
17 parents anonymously share what’s really on their minds this week
This week in the Scary Mommy Confessional, there’s a little bit of everything: proud parents bragging about their kids, shy parents struggling with forced socializing, emotional parents sad about starting daycare, exhausted parents who just feel tapped out... plus a healthy dose of good old spousal resentment. Who said moms can’t have it all??
Scary Mommy Confessions are a tried-and-true part of what makes our site so fun. If you want to anonymously confess, please tell all through the link here. And if you want to browse past Confessions, head here.
I miss having good girlfriends and fear loneliness when my kids move out
My kid CRUSHED IT on their report card and I won’t feel guilt bragging all day at work!
Sometimes I take extra long in the bathroom to have a few minutes to myself
Preg with 3rd and so nervous thinking we made a mistake
I hate that kids force you to be social because of all their activities.
I am so depleted from being needed in all areas of my life.
Most nights I cry from how exhausting being a parent can be
I hate people’s perfect, happy social media posts. Blah. Just be real.
My husband isn’t a good kisser
I haven’t talked to my difficult MIL since my 18 month old was born and it’s been great!
I didn’t get “baby fever” until after I had kids. But I’m done being pregnant
I’m being overly emotional preparing for 12mo in daycare. Anyone else super sad?
How do other moms have enough left in their tank to fill their spouse’s cups? Struggling
Hubby is SAHD and I’m jealous. But on the wknds/nights, I crave help/am exhausted
I’m so sick of my husband. He’s always complaining about work. I can do this without him.
I resent my husband because he has made no sacrifices since having kids, but it’s all I do.
Socializing with other moms gives me debilitating anxiety.
