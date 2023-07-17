From The Confessional: 'My Husband Isn't A Good Kisser'

This week in the Scary Mommy Confessional, there’s a little bit of everything: proud parents bragging about their kids, shy parents struggling with forced socializing, emotional parents sad about starting daycare, exhausted parents who just feel tapped out... plus a healthy dose of good old spousal resentment. Who said moms can’t have it all??

Scary Mommy Confessions are a tried-and-true part of what makes our site so fun. If you want to anonymously confess, please tell all through the link here. And if you want to browse past Confessions, head here.

I miss having good girlfriends and fear loneliness when my kids move out Confessional #46719287

My kid CRUSHED IT on their report card and I won’t feel guilt bragging all day at work! Confessional #48910298

Sometimes I take extra long in the bathroom to have a few minutes to myself Confessional #45618390

Preg with 3rd and so nervous thinking we made a mistake Confessional #47881920

I hate that kids force you to be social because of all their activities. Confessional #45627182

I am so depleted from being needed in all areas of my life. Confessional #41271998

Most nights I cry from how exhausting being a parent can be Confessional #46748293

I hate people’s perfect, happy social media posts. Blah. Just be real. Confessional #47182903

My husband isn’t a good kisser Confessional #44929938

I haven’t talked to my difficult MIL since my 18 month old was born and it’s been great! Confessional #40981627

I didn’t get “baby fever” until after I had kids. But I’m done being pregnant Confessional #45618293

I’m being overly emotional preparing for 12mo in daycare. Anyone else super sad? Confessional #45167288

How do other moms have enough left in their tank to fill their spouse’s cups? Struggling Confessional #44561728

Hubby is SAHD and I’m jealous. But on the wknds/nights, I crave help/am exhausted Confessional #48920399

I’m so sick of my husband. He’s always complaining about work. I can do this without him. Confessional #48192034

I resent my husband because he has made no sacrifices since having kids, but it’s all I do. Confessional #44810298