From The Confessional: ‘My Husband Wants Sex All The Time’

Holiday break is over, and you may be feeling sad, relieved, sick, or some mixture of the three. We’re right there with you. Whether you’re still stewing over holiday season grievances, preoccupied by relationship problems, or pondering the nature of the default parent grind, this week’s roundup has something for you.

I really thought by the time I was in my 40's I would have things figured out. I didn't think I would still be allowing people to share their unfiltered opinions about my flaws not to mention letting it make me feel even worse about myself. Confessional #22928376

I want to hook up with my ex as he’s better in bed than my husband is. Confessional #28053123

Behind every man who says "Relax, it'll all work out" is a woman doing all the work to make it happen. Confessional #29832172

Spending three days with my spouse’s siblings is a soul-sucking death march. Confessional #28376254

I am beyond tired of the Illness Dance. Your child must be fever free without meds for 24 hours before returning to school. Ok but they’re kindergarteners who haven’t been exposed to many illnesses so they’re going to miss a lot of days. Ah well then go spend $75 at a doctor every time to tell you it’s a virus and “wait it out” but oops a few days later it’s an ear infection. Then it’s the flu. Then it’s my sanity. Then it’s “your child is missing too much school.” My brain hurts. Confessional #21019283

I'll never understand how people can think doing mean or scary pranks on kids is fun. I think much less of people who pull those stunts. Confessional #21912834

While sitting in my doctor’s waiting room, I’m watching a home fixer upper TV show and mentally noting that the home they’re essentially calling an antiquated dump is in far better condition than my own home. Confessional #20192839

I am happier and less stressed at work than I was the last 10 days home for the holiday. Confessional #29182738

I’m sick of holding the family routine together. Dad is always relaxed and ready for play time while I do everything in between. Like sure, I’ll dress, feed, bathe and work through all their objections just to keep our lives from falling off the tracks. Confessional #29928394

I'm so tired of being rejected when I initiate sex. Then get crap for not trying. Confessional #29212839

If you have to ask the parents of your grandchildren, nieces, or nephews what to get them for Christmas, just give them money okay? I have enough to do without coming up with ides for you. Or you could try getting to know them. Confessional #22281928

If you're on the fence about having a second child, don't, not unless you're 100% sure you won't play favorites. I often wonder what my life would be like if I'd been an only child. Confessional #21029387

I didn't have sex on my wedding night, not by choice. Either time. Still bitter about it. Confessional #28983745

You can't be rude, hurtful, and critical every time we visit and then question why we don't want to visit. Confessional #29287365