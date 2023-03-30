From The Confessional: 'My MIL Is A Passive Aggressive Narcissist'

Peer into a parent’s brain at any given moment, and you’ll probably find a grab bag of different stresses, including but certainly not limited to guilt, work worries, in-law annoyances, and the complex logistics of running a full-time kids’ chauffeur service. Reading the Scary Mommy Confessional is like that multiplied by a hundred. Here’s what’s on 17 anonymous readers’ minds this week.

Scary Mommy Confessions are a tried-and-true part of what makes our site so fun.

I’m pregnant and we are not telling family for 6+ months Confessional #61938476

My husband is a better parent than me. Confessional #62718288

If we'd had any more children I'm certain either our marriage, our finances, or our sanity would not have survived - possibly all three. Confessional #68782987

I love being a mom but hated being pregnant. Confessional #61829387

I’m staying in my marriage for the kids Confessional #61829387

I hate that family who provide zero support, not even phone calls, are pressuring us to have more than 1. Confessional #61928376

I’m thinking about leaving my husband. I feel like an maid and not a partner Confessional #61098372

I hate my mother in law. So much so I’ve come close to leaving my husband just to be done with her Confessional #69828837

I’m leaving my husband. He will be completely blindsided but it’s the only way he won’t make me stay. Confessional #61729923

I gifted a family calendar for Christmas and put in the wrong date for our kid’s bday 🤦🏻‍♀️ Confessional #61883765

I hate that I have to make Mother’s Day special for my MIL by hosting.What about me? Confessional #67392837

I really want a 2nd kid but I don’t think I could mentally handle it 😢 Confessional #62839923

I wish you could take a break from being a “mom” just for a few hours Confessional #62938837

I love when family takes my kid but have anxiety the whole time they’re gone. Confessional #68237483

My MIL is a passive aggressive narcissist 😑 Confessional #61289398

My kids are very talented but attending all their extracurriculars is exhausting :( Confessional #68098765