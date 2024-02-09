From The Confessional: 'Wish My Husband Would Put His Phone Down'

January is finally over, and you’d be forgiven for thinking it had lasted several years. This week in the Scary Mommy Confessional, you’ll find everything from cheating spouses to parents secretly playing hooky from work just to get a little peace and quiet. Hey, whatever it takes! Read on for the full roundup.

Scary Mommy Confessions are a tried-and-true part of what makes our site so fun. If you want to anonymously confess, please tell all through the link here. And if you want to browse past Confessions, head here.

My daughter said I remind her of my own mom and that sh*t hurt Confessional #33283948

I feel I can’t vent to my friends bc they have more kids than me (I’m one & done) Confessional #38293874

Husband and I sleep in separate rooms and we love it! Confessional #33291829

Husband is gone for a week for work. I’m so excited for one less person to need me. Confessional #32910298

I really wonder if my husband has ever cheated on me. Confessional #38766549

I am so hot for my neighbor- hopefully my husband and his wife don’t notice

My personal trainer and I emotionally and physically connected, we’re both married Confessional #31929847

I can’t wait to quit my job since they keep reducing my maternity leave Confessional #31928376

My husband rarely changes poopy diapers and it has me SEETHING with rage. Confessional #39128748

I’m the black sheep of my family...and I love it! Confessional #38291872

I stayed home from work today cuz my kids are driving me crazy. I needed QUIET Confessional #39201928

Whenever my husband comes home from work I go to bed so I don’t have to hangout w/ him Confessional #39182938

I’m over the mom cliques at schools Confessional #31829384

I hate sharing a bathroom with my husband. Confessional #31829384

I love my kids dearly but I think they kinda ruin my sex life Confessional #31829384

I’m pregnant again and worried I made the wrong choice

I wish my husband would put his phone down Confessional #32738645