This Grown Daughter Regrets Never Letting Her Mom Socialize When She Was Young

A woman on TikTok is going viral for her hilarious anecdote about being a kid and never letting her mom socialize with her friends. So, some things are just universal instead of generational, eh? My four-year-old will quite literally interrupt my conversation and scream, “I’M BORED” if I happen to run into a friend while we’re out and about.

In her video, writer and comedian, Eilise Patton, looks back in awe at how unbelievably ungrateful kids can be to their moms.

“Just thinking about how growing up like, my mom would want to talk to her girlfriends after church for, God forbid, 20 minutes like, she never gets to talk to these girls because she had five kids that she takes care of 24/7. and we would act as if she was skinning us alive,” she joked.

“She literally has to watch us all the time. Her respite is in a parish hall, catching up with her girlfriends under those lights, and we're these five demonic kids. We have donut glaze all over our hands. We've scoured for every last donut hole this place has to offer, and then we're like, ‘We're ready to go!”

She continued: “She's like, ‘Okay, can I like, actually, can I just catch up with my friends?’ We're like, ‘No!’ I remember she was talking to a friend I would say, ‘Car. Now.’ Can you imagine?”

Patton goes on to recall that waiting it out for her mom to get some well-deserved friend time wouldn’t have been the worst thing in the world, and yet, she and her siblings have things to do. If she could go back in time, she’d encourage her mom to tell all of them to get lost.

“God forbid we sit in a grass patch outside of the church in the pleasant sunshine. No, we're like, ‘No, we want to get home and play DDR!’” she joked, referring to the popular early 00’s video game, Dance Dance Revolution.

“I'd be like, ‘Go to the car. Roll up the windows. Turn the heat on. Suffocate yourself. What do you want me to say?’”

Several other grown children sounded off in Patton’s comment section, sharing their own “demonic kids” moments from the past.

“One time I turned off my mom’s crock pot cos I didn’t like what she was cooking us for dinner. I still feel bad about it,” one user admitted.

“Thinking about all the times I didn’t have the dishwasher unloaded before she got home. Like why couldn’t I do the bare minimum,” another asked.

“If I ever get a Time Machine you can find me in 2007 helping my mom,” one wrote.

Another chimed in, “I think about how little we respected my mother’s job. We would call her at work in the summer to tattle on each other. An absurd amount of calls”

One user said, “My mom would work a 9-5, drive me to soccer practice 15 mins away, & I’d complain she made me drive home w/ my teammate & her dad 😭 like IMAGINE!!! She was cooking my dinner!!!!!”

Looking back, I know with much certainty that I pulled this same kind of crap on my mom, and I’m going to call her and apologize immediately.