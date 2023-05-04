Heather Rae El Moussa Offered A Travel Tip For New Moms... From Her Private Plane

Instagram is a treasure-trove for new moms to get hacks, tips for a fussy baby, and heartfelt advice from other moms. However, some advice might be a bit misguided, especially if it’s from a celebrity who is barely tethered to reality because of her wealth.

Selling Sunset star Heather Rae El Moussa is catching heat after a well-meaning but totally unaware social media post about what to do on a flight with a cranky baby. It sounds innocent enough, but El Moussa failed to mention that she flies private.

The L.A. realtor shared how happy she was regarding a recent flight she took with husband and HGTV star Tarek El Moussa, their newborn son Tristan, and Tarek’s two kids from a previous relationship, 12-year-old daughter Taylor and 7-year-old son Brayden. While sharing some tips on how she pulled off such a flawless first flight with Tristan, fans were a bit peeved that El Moussa’s photos showed the family flying on a roomy private jet.

Alongside several photos from the private flight, the reality star wrote, “Our little traveling boy!! Took Tristan on his first flight ever with Tay and Bray so they could be with us at The Flipping Summit and see us in our element 🤍. Tristan did such an incredible job and mom-tip, I breast fed him on the way up and then again on the way down to help with ear popping — It worked perfectly and then the rest of the flight he just giggled, played and looked around and was so happy & didn’t cry once… he loved the new environment.”

The pictures show the family on a roomy jet, the only passengers, on their own schedule.

She continued, “He also slept the longest he’s ever slept at the hotel and it was great because in between speaking or in between events I would rush back to breast feed him. He was such an angel 🥺 Proud mama moment.”

Of course, getting a baby to eat, sleep, and be happy on a flight is no easy feat for a mom. El Moussa should be proud. However, it wouldn’t have killed her to recognize how much easier that experience was for her than “every day” moms who are dealing with TSA, delayed flights, long layovers, and crowded planes.

The post didn’t exactly take off with fans who tried to bring El Moussa back to reality.

“Of course it was GREAT. Try flying commercial 😂” one fan wrote.

Another commented, “Love that it went well but many moms can’t relate to your flight experience on a private jet…..”

“Private jets do not count as ‘traveling’ on his first flight. Once you are surrounded by hundreds of people, petrified your child will scream his head off — is when you can say you traveled,” another Instagram user commented.

Other moms ignored the type of plane that El Moussa jetted off in and instead commended the first-time mom on her skills.

“Good for you momma, breastfeeding isn’t easy so it’s awesome you are doing it and keeping up with your schedule etc. I know I struggled with that!” one mom wrote.

Instagram / Heather Rae El Moussa

Another defended El Moussa and wrote, “For all the people jealous on here and think she is wrong for posting what is NORMAL for her, scroll on. She works her ass off and so does her husband. She is not privileged if she EARNED what she has.”

They added, “Work hard, play hard. If you have nothing nice to say, be quiet. It’s really a simple concept,” and encouraged her to “keep sharing please!”

While it’s true that El Moussa may have been a little unknowing with her “mom tip,” there is some well-meaning nature behind her post, hoping to help some other moms who may struggle while traveling with an infant.

In the meantime, it seems that El Moussa is ignoring the haters and continuing to live her best life. She recently posted a selfie of herself carrying Tristan in a baby carrier with text overlay saying, “Protecting our energy 💛.”