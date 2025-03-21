Sometimes, gender reveals just... don’t go the way you want ‘em to. Maybe you didn’t even know you wanted a certain gender until the cake or smoke or balloon shows up, and you suddenly realize that part of you was really expecting a different color.

Gender disappointment isn’t uncommon. But, when this gender reveal went wrong in more ways than one, a husband showed all the green flags.

Ducci and her husband Travis were filming their gender reveal, and things started to go haywire mere seconds in when the glass Travis was using the cut the reveal cake shattered in his hands.

We can already commend Travis for his calm reaction, but what comes next is even better.

Once the couple finally cut through the cake, the blue frosting was revealed.

“It’s a boy!” Travis said, as Ducci almost instantly began to tear up.

Ducci clearly tried to smile through her tears, as her friends and family tried to cheer her up.

“You get to be a boy mom!” someone off-camera says, which doesn’t seem to help the situation.

Travis, however, maintained a smile and a positive attitude.

“It’s okay, we’re gonna have us a daughter,” he reassured his wife.

As the tears started to flow faster, he gave her a hug and shuffled her away from the visitors.

Users in the comments commended Travis’ handling of the situation.

“You picked an amazing husband, he immediately recognized that you needed a moment and gave you that privacy ❤️” one said.

“He was trying so hard not to act excited so it wouldn’t make her more upset 🥺” another noted.

But, of course, because it’s the Internet, people had plenty to say about Ducci’s reaction.

“I get gender disappointment but why have a party or a reveal with other people if you know you’re gonna be upset,” one user wrote.

“Yall get so mad when the father's have gender disappointment but praise the mom for it... it doesn't make sense,” said another.

However, some sympathized.

“Yea ima do a private gender reveal bc if its blue ill literally scream in pain,” one user said.

Ducci replied to comments sharing that after getting over the initial shock of the reveal, she’s now perfectly happy to be expecting a baby boy.

The initial disappointment might’ve hurt, but we love that her husband was supportive through all of it!