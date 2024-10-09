In the wake of Hurricane Helene, a TikTok shared by Emily Singleton captured the absolute badassery of Appalachian communities as they navigate the devastation. The video captured Singleton's friends Josh Johnson and Graham Avery working together to save something worth more than gold to new moms: breastmilk.

According to People, Singleton explained that the day after the hurricane, her friend, Logan Avery, was scrambling to preserve her breastmilk and reach her parents, who had a generator. They ran into trouble when the rising waters in Roaring Creek, N.C., destroyed the bridge connecting their home to town, leaving the couple stranded.

"The day after the storm, Logan and Graham were trying to figure out how to save her breastmilk and escape to her parents’ house that had a generator,” Singleton told People.

“The bridge [outside] of their house had [become] inaccessible due to extremely high water, and they had to shimmy across fallen trees to get out. This was obviously not a viable option to safely get the heavy cooler out, packed with frozen meats from their then-thawing freezer, to keep the breastmilk cold.”

So, once Graham got to the other side of the moving water, he and his brother-in-law, Josh, gathered all the rope they could and pulled the coolers across the now-raging Roaring Creek.

Singleton joked in the caption: “@Yeti, sponsor us”

As Singleton explained, not only did the two use the creek as a makeshift highway to get the milk from one side to the other, but (on a brighter note) the rapids also temporarily helped keep the milk cold, an option Singleton says others could consider if they find themselves without power.

"If you are ever in this scenario without a generator ... creeks and rivers and springs can keep milk cold for a few days, which is what all of our Mamaws and Papaws had to do growing up," Singleton said.

To clarify, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends that freshly-expressed breastmilk be stored at room temperature (77°F or colder) for up to 4 hours; in the refrigerator for up to 4 days; or in the freezer for about 6 months.

After the video went viral, people praised the group of friends for their strength and perseverance.

“Wow this is insane, y’all are doing amazing I’m so sorry you have to deal with this,” one user said.

“As someone form Appalachia this is proof to our ingenuity and GRIT,” another wrote.

Another chimed in, “I know mama is so appreciative. The testimony’s you all are going to have after this horrible situation is over are going to be so amazing!”

To learn more about how to help with relief, recovery, and rebuilding efforts from Hurricane Helene, click here.