The internet is mildly (or extremely) creeped out after a woman shared a video, predicting that once she started the shower, her husband would soon be in the bathroom with her because he “historically hates when [she] takes a shower without him.”

Okayyyyy...

In the video, she sets up the camera, starts the shower, and sure enough, roughly 20 seconds later, he is lurking in the doorway.

“Is there something going on in here?” he asks as she laughs hysterically.

While she might find this winning prediction hilarious, her comment section swayed the other way.

“Although it seems cute, I think he should give you space unless you personally invite him on specific and special occasions. You deserve peace and space and privacy,” one user wrote.

Another said, “This would give me anxiety if that was the expectation always.”

“GIRL run like yesterday, it’s beyond weird,” one person said.

One user warned, “I had a man do this in the past. He controlled every aspect of my life.”

However, she did have some defenders in her comments with one person saying, “Some of these comments, I swear. Oh…you look so annoyed! 🙄 I think it’s precious.”

The OP replied, “It would break my heart if he DIDNT come in”

After a slew of comments expressing worry and a general feeling of creepiness, Kenz made a follow-up video, defending her husband and his weird desire to always shower with his wife.

She jokingly starts the shower again and then aggressively kicks her husband out, yelling sarcastically, “You have to get out right now! I’m unsafe!”

Maybe this is personal preference, or maybe this is a woman who doesn’t realize that this kind of behavior has some controlling undertones. As for the Scary Mommy team, we’re on Team Hell No This Is Weird! What about you?