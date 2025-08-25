Got A Stinky Tween? This Shower Flow Chart Is Your Answer!

I have a vivid memory of last year’s open house at my daughter’s elementary school. She took me down the fifth-grade hallway because that’s where the art room was. While she was overjoyed to show me her painting of a toucan, I couldn’t help but notice the stench that overwhelmed my poor, innocent nose. The distinct smell of a hundred fifth graders, who were still learning the ins and outs of personal hygiene, including showering, was overwhelming.

Do you have a shower battle with your own kid? One mom had had enough of the back and forth and created a nifty flow chart for her kids to follow when they wondered, “Do I need to shower?”

Spoiler alert: Every single outcome results in a “yes”!

“I am so tired of being the shower police in my house, so I made this handy flow chart for my preteen kids, feel free to copy,” Maggie says before showing off her amazing flowchart.

Her flow chart is as follows:

Did I have gym or play a sport? If yes, shower.

If no, ask yourself: Did I shower yesterday? No, shower! If yes, ask yourself: Did I have a long day and would benefit from the calming properties of a hot shower? If yes, OK, so take a shower!

“Use a shower steamer and enjoy, make it worth it!” she says.

If you do not think you would benefit from a shower, you’re not off the hook, kid! It’s time for a sniff test from mom and dad, which, according to Maggie, will likely result in a shower.

First off, Maggie, this is just perfection. Secondly, we love how every single result pretty much ends up in your kid having to take a shower.

In Maggie’s comments section on the video, parents shared the collective pain of trying to get tweens to bathe.

“My kids simply don’t know that not showering every day is an option 🤣 it never was, never will be. Unless you are literally bed ridden due to severe illness- you are showering every night😊,” one mom said.

“I don’t give mine a choice. I love that you gave them the illusion of having options 😂” one user said.

The OP replied, “My one and only parenting tip is letting kids think they have choices but they actually dont 😅”

“I have a teenager and preteen, I’m making this for my house 🤣 why are showers such a fight!” one wrote.

Another said, “showers daily are mandatory in my house. 🏠 you don’t need a chart when you raise them on a routine and proper hygiene habits…”

Meanwhile, others were concerned as to why these kids needed daily showers.

“Damn I couldn’t imagine being smelly 1 day after I’ve showered.. maybe make sure they’re showering properly and using antiperspirants or body deodorants if they need to.. It’s only stale sweat that smells so if they’re using antiperspirants deodorant they won’t sweat & wont end up smelling :)” one wrote.