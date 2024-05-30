The Scary Mommy Confessional gets plenty of submissions about subpar sex, but this week’s batch proves it’s not all bad: at least one person has never had it better in the bedroom. Other topics range from husbands sleeping soundly through their kids’ rough nights, to the endless rounds of daycare sickness, and the desperate desire for alone time. Read on for the full roundup.

I love when my husband says he slept great but our toddler was up for 4 hrs Confessional #31213748

I need my spouse to start therapy to work through trauma seeping into our relationship. Confessional #31013924

I’m jealous of the well off parents at my kids preschool bc we are struggling financially Confessional #31039282

My husband is in treatment for sex addiction 😔 I didn’t know Confessional #31930293

I just want to be alone in my house for one full day and night Confessional #38190391

I need to end an affair to focus on saving my marriage but don’t know how Confessional #31013928

No one asks me how I am any more. It’s like they think the grief should be gone by now. Confessional #31875938

I love my mom but I don’t like her. Confessional #38127484

I wish my parents would get divorced. So hard watching my mom be treated so poorly. Confessional #31049585

I’m having the best sex of my life at 37, with a man I only see a couple times a month. 🥵​

I wish I had more money Confessional #39405995

I’m never enough. Not enough for my kids, not enough for my husband. It’s never enough. Confessional #31010293

Day 3 of sick kid. I can’t get anything done. I need her to go back to daycare! Confessional #31339204

I hate spending time with my husband. He always ruins every outing by being in a rush. Confessional #31012498