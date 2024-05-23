You probably thought parenting was just about raising a baby to become an adult, right? In theory, yes... and that’s more than enough work in itself. But plenty of people find themselves “parenting” their own parents — and, in the case of one reader, their in-laws, too. Other things on moms’ minds this week include life-threatening food allergies, the struggle to quit smoking, and the mix of gratitude and anxiety that comes with expecting your fourth kid under 4. Read on for the full roundup.

Scary Mommy Confessions are a tried-and-true part of what makes our site so fun. If you want to anonymously confess, look for our weekly callouts on Instagram. And to browse past Confessions, head here.

I want everyone to get off my back about announcing my pregnancy. It’s mine to tell. Confessional #31022249

I’m v jealous of parents who don’t have to deal with life threatening food allergies Confessional #39133451

My dad is dying and I don’t know how to handle it all Confessional #31039284

I married the wrong person Confessional #38405913

I’m trying really hard to quit smoking but it’s not easy Confessional #31042492

I love to parent my children but I’m so sick of parenting my mother and mother in law Confessional #31021088

I don’t know why I follow ppl online that make me annoyed and are smug. Confessional #31439482

I’m pregnant and scared to have 4 under age 4, blessed nonetheless, but anxious Confessional #31039482

I hate that my sister in law is living next door to us Confessional #30249458

Didn’t know you could push too hard during birth... I do now. Confessional #31049583

Hearing people complain about their husband makes me want to scream bc I am a widow. Confessional #38104928

I can’t stop buying stuff I don’t need. Confessional #30494813

I need to supplement my income and don’t know where to start Confessional #31039244

I hate my job and my boss Confessional #30109923