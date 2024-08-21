Less than a week ago, my five-year-old had her first day of kindergarten. I held it together for drop-off, watching her walk into the school with a backpack the size of her entire body strapped to her back, ready to enter a whole new world. When my husband and I got back to the car, I sobbed.

“I wanna go back and get her!” I said through sobs. “I miss her!”

After I had my little moment, I took a breath and knew that she was in good hands, ready for new adventures. Even so, the transition from preschooler to kindergartener is highly emotional for any parent. Thankfully, most teachers know this and want to be there for their students’ parents.

One mom shared how her kids’ teacher put her worried mind at ease with a special note that made her “ugly cry.”

Mom Tavia Wade shared a story about the emotional impact of sending her twin daughters to kindergarten, and how the girls’ teacher gave her a heartwarming message that captured how heightened her emotions were.

The slip of paper came with tissues attached, and Tavia warned her followers, “I dare you not to cry when I read this.”

The note contained a sweet poem the teacher wrote to ease parents into the transition of dropping their kids off at school for a full day.

“I give you a little wink and smile as you enter my room today, for I know how hard it is to leave and know your child must stay,” Tavia recited.

“You’ve been with them for many years now, and have been a loving guide, but now, alas, the time has come to leave them at my side,” she continued. “Just know that as you drive away, the tears down your cheeks may flow; I’ll love them as I would my own and help them learn and grow.”

“So, please put your mind at ease and cry those tears no more, for I will love them and take them in, when you leave them at my door,” the poem ended.

“My husband and I couldn’t even lift our heads until we were, like, halfway home; we live, like, a block away from the school,” she admitted. “We were both uncontrollably crying.”

After her video went viral, several teachers and parents chimed in with their thoughts on the heartfelt note.

“We really do love your babies as our own, I promise 🥰” one teacher wrote.

Another said, “I mean it with my entire soul when I say I love my students like they’re my own. Good day, bad days I don’t care, I love each and every one of them.”

“Teacher here….every word is true! And enjoy every school aged moment…dropping them off at college (sophomore year starts next week) is 😳😩😭,” one teacher wrote.

How lucky for parents to have teachers for their kid’s who truly love them like their own!