Michael Bublé and his wife Luisana Lopilato are expecting! During an appearance on The View, Bublé shared how excited he is for the baby, and he also explained how confused one of his children was when he and Lopilato first told their kids Noah, 8, Elias, 6, and Vida, 3, the big news.

"We told the kids on Christmas Eve. And we told them, 'Mommy has a baby in her tummy. You're going to have a little brother or sister,' " the crooner said. Bublé’s 6-year-old son, Elias, seemed to be upset at the news.

“And my 6-year-old Eli was distraught. We said, 'What's wrong?' And he said, 'Why didn't you invite us to watch when you fell in love and you made the baby?'"

"And I still — I still don't know how to answer the question," Bublé continued. "Because obviously, they have no concept about how physically it happens. It's really cute, it's just so sweet — they just know that mommies and daddies fall in love and have the baby so he just wants to be invited."

The singer continued to gush about how lucky he is to be a dad to all three kids, awkward questions and all.

"I'm just so lucky to be their dad," he said. "I just try my best to show them what we both do with our actions. Sometimes it's really simple, you just try to teach them to treat people the way you want to be treated, and that seems like the best way to show them."

The couple first announced the pregnancy at the end of the video for Bublé’s new song, "I'll Never Not Love You," which features the two recreating some of the most memorable moments from rom-coms like The Notebook, Titanic, and Love Actually. The video ends with Bublé in reality with his three kids and a pregnant Lopilato.

The singer confirmed the news on On Air With Ryan Seacrest after the video’s premiere.

"We're so excited to get to tell people. What's weird is getting all these messages yesterday and I haven't answered one cousin," he said. "So this will be the first time that I actually say these words, but yes, my wife and I are grateful to be expecting."