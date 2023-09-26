Every mom has that moment when they realize their little kid is not such a little kid anymore. The moment could come when your preschooler takes their first ride around the block with no training wheels or when they start pronouncing that one word correctly for the first time. For instance, when my four-year-old starts saying “yellow” instead of “lellow,” I will surely perish.

There is just something heartbreaking about our little kids growing up. But there is a silver lining. Moms on the internet are rallying around a TikTok mom and content creator after she shared a heartbreaking but very real moment when she picked her daughter up from school. They are showing her that while the moment is hard, there is a positive side to the realization that our kids are growing up.

In a now-viral video, TikTok account @thecarseatseries shared a moment that will resonate with so many moms out there. As Kae picks her daughter, Zoe, up from school, she starts to ask her questions about her day... like most parents do.

“Did you take pictures with all of your classmates too?” Kae asks.

After that question, Zoe lets out a large sigh and asks a very real but gut-wrenching question sure to make a sensitive mom weep.

“Mommy? Can you leave me alone, please?” she asks. “I wanna, I just wanna relax, okay?”

She asks her mom to stop asking her so many questions as Kae sits in the driver’s seat, visibly bummed out at her daughter’s exasperated request.

“Okay, sorry,” Kay responds.

“Cause it’s annoying me,” Zoe adds as the camera cuts to a close-up of Kae’s saddened face.

The video went viral, gaining almost four million views on TikTok, pulling at the heartstrings of so many parents who saw the pain in Kae’s face.

“I appreciate her honesty but I know I’d cry 😂,” one user wrote.

The OP replied, “I know! It’s bittersweet.”

Another pointed out, “it hurts but this shows you're doing a great job! she gets to tell you when she's not in the mood to talk. most kids NEVER get that privilege.”

One user wrote, “I get it. School is overstimulating. Give her a little time to decompress and try not to take it personally. She loves you”

“that's awesome that she communicated that to you though!” one TikTok user pointed out.

“She’s an awesome communicator,” the OP replied.

“this is incredible communication, I learned this at like, 25 😭”

Kae wrote in the comments that she was thankful for Zoe’s clear communication skills, noting that her honesty has helped her learn to let Zoe decompress after school before launching into questioning. In the end, it’s a good thing to note for all parents, even if it’s sad.