Default parents often face feelings of exhaustion, anxiety, and burnout. So, when we feel unappreciated by our families, we tend to... lose our sh*t! To be the sole person making sure the household runs well and efficiently, only to feel totally taken for granted by our spouses, can lead to big problems.

One mom had enough of her husband’s lack of appreciation, and she decided to give him a taste of just how much she does as a wife and mother.

Holly McBride posted a video to her TikTok, sharing she had checked herself into a hotel for the night after her husband made another rude comment.

“Hi, my name is Holly and I decided that my husband was going to tell me for the very last time today that my job is easy and being a mom is super easy because I get to stay home with the kids all day,” she begins in her video.

“So I left him in the middle of, well, very, very early in the morning right before my son wakes up for his very early morning bottle. And I went and got a hotel room, I got an Uber so that he would have the car for the kids and I got myself a hotel room and I’m about to go get a bagel and eat that bagel and watch TV and sleep. I don’t have to check out till 11 a.m.”

“I hope you have a good day, babe!” she signs off with a kiss.

Holly’s comments section was filled with words of support and affirmation from other moms. Some even offered some suggestions for how to keep the good vibes going.

“Go see a movie after you check out, have lunch, go to target,” one mom said.

Another wrote, “when you get home — ask what’s for dinner and what he did all day and why your laundry isn’t done. then go to the toilet for 45 minutes. then pat the kid’s head. then go to the basement until dinner.”

“If he asks when you are coming home, tell him you will be home when you’ll be home. If he asks you to go to the store, make sure to get the wrong things. Walk in the house and leave everything out,” another wrote.

“I wish I had your backbone 🥺” one woman said.

The OP replied, “You’ll get to the point where your backbone is all you have momma. Stay strong.”

While it appears Holly may have deleted an update video with her husband’s not-so-great reaction, from another video posted by the OP, it seems that her action of finally setting boundaries and standing up for herself may have been the last straw for the relationship.

In another video, she thanks her followers for their help in getting her another night at the hotel. She also shows that her daughter is now with her in the room.

“Seriously, thank you so much for all of the support and help! It’s so crazy how TikTok just comes together like that. Never thought that something like this would happen. I just wanted to [vent] on online. 😂 forever, grateful and will definitely be paying it forward!” she wrote in the caption.