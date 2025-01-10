Raising kids who grow up to be confident, capable adults is hard work, and it doesn’t stop when they turn 18, especially if they still live at home.

Adult kids can bring a whole new set of challenges that can be totally overwhelming for parents, but one mom is here to remind you that there are some things you simply don’t have to care about.

Lori, @loriscowsandstuff on TikTok, shared a video explaining that she doesn’t care about a few things when it comes to her “adult-ish” 22- —and 24-year-old children, who live at home with her.

“A couple of them might be controversial,” she prefaced.

The first one? She doesn’t care when they move out.

“They can live here forever, as long as they're doing what they're supposed to do, and being respectful and working hard. They can stay here as long as they want,” Lori said.

Next up: the kids are allowed to have their boyfriend or girlfriend come over to the house, and even stay the night — as long as they’re in a committed relationship.

“This is their home, and they can have whoever they want over whenever they want, within reason, of course, and they can have their friends for dinner, boyfriend, girlfriend, anytime,” Lori explained. “I’m always prepared to have extra people for dinner if the kids want to have their friends over.”

Finally, she doesn’t charge her kids rent. They pay for their car insurance, and to Lori, that’s good enough.

“If they weren't working hard and saving their money and trying to do all the right things, I might reconsider that one. But for now, I don't have them pay any rent. I feel like that little bit they pay toward the insurance is at least some responsibility,” she said.

Commenters voiced their support for Lori’s parenting mindset, particularly when it came to allowing her kids to live with her rent-free.

“I’m glad the stigma of this is shifting, although it’s because everything is too damn expensive. My kid and I live with family, and it’s great for all of us,” one user said.

“We did that and he left at 29 years and bought his own home all by himself....only 2 miles away.....best thing we ever did he saved n put big down payment down,” another said.

Lori’s video even got a celebrity endorsement from none other than Rosie O’Donnell, who commented, “Sounds good to me.”

However, there was also some backlash, particularly towards allowing significant others to stay the night.

“My 21 yo son gives me 300 a month. he pays his own car insurance and his girlfriend can't stay overnight! I'm 48 and I don't have sleepovers!” one user commented.

Hey, your house, your rules. But if I had a choice, I’d pick Lori’s house!