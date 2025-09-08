Moms Are Wondering WTF Is Going On With Homecoming Dress Trends Nowadays

It’s the season of homecoming! Football games, homecoming king and queen, and the ever-present controversy over girls’ homecoming dresses! One mom’s video went mega viral after she vented about some of the dresses her daughter has her eye on. With over 2 million likes and almost 25 million views, there is definitely a lot of conversation around homecoming dress trends and the question of: how short is too short?

“So, it’s homecoming season, which is also known as the teeniest, tiniest dress season in all of the land,” TikTok mom, @thats_inappropriate, joked.

“And my daughter, while she is supposed to be at school, is texting me pictures of what I can only refer to as if a handkerchief and plastic wrap had a baby, and then you put some holes in it, that’s the homecoming dress that she wants.”

She continues, “And look, I get it, I’m old, I’m middle-aged. OK? I’m no fun, I’m the fun killer, but I am afraid that if we were to purchase said kerchief dress and send her to the dance, it wouldn’t just be a dress code violation that would occur, but potentially a misdemeanor or a crime because parts and pieces are going to fall out, OK?” While joking about the risks, she notes that she knows she’s going to get hate for her hot take.

I couldn’t help but wonder, “How bad could these dresses really be?” So, I searched on TikTok for “homecoming dresses 2025,” and honestly, I get what the OP is saying. Some of the dresses were a bit alarming in that they were very short, like there is no way girls could bend down or even dance because the dresses were so short. There’s this example, and this, and this, and even this!

It’s definitely not the kind of homecoming dress that I wore in 2005 (below), that’s for sure!

me in 2005 Katie Garrity

And a lot of TikTok users agreed.

“I looked up homecoming dresses 2025. I was speechless,” one user wrote.

“This there has to be middle ground between Little House on the Prairie and Love Island,” another user said.

“I told my daughter her dress didn’t have to be little house on the prairie but can’t look like she’s going to the club on a Tuesday,” another said.

One mom shared, “Oh I can’t agree with you more. Hoco dresses have basically become a shirt. I just can’t. My 16 yo and I have been fighting non stop. Still no dress and dance is in 2 weeks. Send help.”

Another wrote, “People are confused these days because body positivity isn’t about being neked in public or walking around in underwear in public. You can be body positive and confident and look beautiful while wearing actual clothes. It’s wild. Also just a reminder, THESE ARE CHILDREN. Yes!, your teen is still a CHILD. Shocker to a lot I know. I’m shocked at what these little girls are wearing most of the time and it blows my mind that more parents just don’t seem to care.”

This comment came after several thousand TikTok users thought that the OP’s daughter should wear whatever she wanted.

“I’m going to hold your hand when I say this. If you don’t buy her the skin tight dress, she’s going to bring the skin tight dress and change in a friends car,” one mom wrote.

Another said, “No. We no longer do dress code violations. If they are comfortable and confident, they wear it.”

“Let her wear the dress. She’s young. She needs to learn on her own. The more you helicopter now the more she will resent you later on. She might even move away for the next 40 years like I did over a couple of inches of fabric from an over involved mom. Solid advice,” another said.