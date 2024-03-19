Mom Shares Hilarious & Candid Disney Tips For Families

For most families, a trip to a Disney theme park is a once-in-a-lifetime kind of trip not only because of logistics but also (and mostly) because of price. There’s no question that a Disney vacation is expensive, but still, so many families brave the unknown and take the plunge, hoping that the elusive Disney magic will make it all worth it.

One mom recently got back from Disneyland with her three-year-old and nine-month-old and while she seemingly had a blast, there were some pretty insightful and hilarious things she wants other parents to know before booking those flights.

“We just got done with Disney with our 3-year-old and 9-month-old and here are some of my tips. And I'm giggling when I say tips because I really don't know anything about Disney,” Taylor Wolfe said before noting that she’s fully aware of the subset of people who eat, sleep, and breathe Disney.

She then rattles off a couple of “tips” that she thinks are worth noting for anyone planning to head to a Disney theme park. First, mentally prepare for crowds.

“There's a website that tells you the least busy days and times to go, and that website lies,” she says.

“No matter when you go, the park is going to be packed. There's going to be lines of people. There's going to be grown-ass adults wearing Mickey Mouse ears fighting with each other about a turkey leg. It's hilarious and also scary.”

Wolfe then notes that it was neither the real-life princesses, the enchanting music, nor the rides that made her three-year-old jump for joy while at Disney. Nope! Instead, he loved the playground in Toon Town.

“I'm going to go out on a limb here though and guess there might be a playground located in your very own neighborhood as well that costs a lot less to get into, but it might not have turkey legs,” she joked.

Wolfe also advised parents to avoid spending money on plastic souvenirs.

“Also this thing,” she said while holding a light-up bubble machine. “It makes kids go absolutely feral. It costs $35 at the park and probably $2 on Amazon. Do with that info what you'd like.”

Lastly, Wolfe assured parents that one of the best parts of heading to Disney with kids is that any worries about your kids being “the worst” ones there will go out the window once you’re inside the parks.

“There's a tantrum going on everywhere which I take as a parenting win, you know. Our children won't remember this day but my husband and I will, and it was a good time for the most part except for the times where you're just like huffing and glaring at each other,” she joked.

Other parents related to Wolfe’s Disney experience, sharing their own hilarious stories from the parks with their kids.

“my son's favorite ride was the ‘gray train,’ literally the parking lot tram,” one user wrote.

Another echoed, “Just got back and my 3 year old granddaughter’s highlight was riding the bus🤪”

One mom wrote, “My daughter was almost 3 and we were sitting eating ice cream after riding rides and meeting characters and she said ‘can we go to chuckie cheese?’”

“We took my older daughter to Disney at 3 and her favorite ride was the carousel 🎠 we have one at the mall 😂🤣,” another noted.

Wolfe also shared a hilarious “First Time At Disney As A Mom” video where she very realistically showed how parent expectations don’t usually match up with the reality of a Disney trip. Sometimes, you just have to buy the damn Mouse Ears and call it a day.