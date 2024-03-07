Disney World is well known for its seasonal events during the Halloween and holiday seasons. During Halloween, guests can enjoy the separately ticketed Mickey's Not-So-Scary Halloween Party, giving them access to the parks after hours with exclusive entertainment and treats. The same goes for Mickey's Very Merry Christmas Party, which happens during the holiday season.

For 2024, Disney has brought back another way to enjoy the park with lower crowds — Disney After Hours. While not quite the same as those seasonal events, the concept is similar. This separately ticketed event gives you access to the park after it's closed to everyone else, meaning you can enjoy lower wait times and fewer crowds. But, as with all separately ticketed events at Disney, it comes with a cost. And is that cost worth it? Let's take a look.

What are Disney After Hours?

So, what exactly are Disney After Hours events? These are separately ticketed events that occur throughout the year at various Disney World parks. A guest's ticket gives them entry into the park a few hours before it closes and a few hours after. This allows them to enjoy rides with lower wait times and fewer crowds.

Along with fewer people, after-hours events also typically come with fun character meet-and-greets and unlimited complimentary snacks at select locations.

Everything Included

Your ticket to a Disney After Hours event will allow you access to that specific park a few hours before it officially closes, along with entry into the exclusive event. Additionally, you can expect complimentary snacks throughout the night, like popcorn, ice cream treats, and beverages.

The real benefit to the night, though, is the lack of crowds. You can enjoy popular rides like TRON Lightcycle/Run, Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind, and Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance with a far shorter wait than you'll get during daytime hours.

Dates and Costs

Disney World After Hours events are currently available at Magic Kingdom, Disney's Hollywood Studios, and EPCOT.

Magic Kingdom

At Magic Kingdom, the event takes place on select nights through June 27 from 10 p.m. to 1 a.m. (with your ticket giving you entry beginning at 7 p.m.). Depending on the date, the cost ranges from $155 to $175 per person (or $125 to $145 for DVC members and Passholders).

Dates:

March 18

April 8, 22, 29

May 13

June 13, 27

Pricing: $155 to $175 ($125 to $145 for DVC members and Passholders)

EPCOT

EPCOT After Hours events are happening on select nights through July 18, 2024. The event takes place from 10 p.m. to 1 a.m., with your ticket giving you park entry starting at 7 p.m. Tickets range in cost from $149 to $159 depending on the date (or $119 to $129 for DVC members and Passholders).

Dates:

March 7, 28

April 4, 25

May 9, 23, 30

June 20

July 18

Pricing: $149 to $159 ($119 to $129 for DVC members and Passholders)

Disney's Hollywood Studios

EPCOT After Hours events are happening on select nights through August 29, 2024. The event takes place from 9:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m., with your ticket giving you park entry starting at 7 p.m. Tickets range in cost from $145 to $175 depending on the date (or $115 to $145 for DVC members and Passholders).

The Hollywood Studios events take place from 9:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m., though your ticket gives you entry beginning at 7 p.m. The costs below are for both general tickets, as well as the discounted cost for Disney Vacation Club members and Annual Passholders.

Dates:

March 13, 20, 27

April 3, 10

May 22, 29

June 12, 19, 26

July 10, 17, 24, 31

Aug. 7, 14, 21, 29

Pricing: $145 to $175 ($115 to $145 for DVC members and Passholders)

Are Disney After Hours worth the cost?

The big question is whether the event cost is worth it. After all, you typically spend more than you would on a single-day ticket, all for fewer hours than you'd get with regular entry. Ultimately, whether or not Disney After Hours is worth it will depend on your group's budget and schedule.

If you are with a group that wants to grab all the rides with much shorter wait times, the ticket cost may very well be worth it for you. For example, over at Magic Kingdom, riding TRON Lightcycle/Run during regular park hours is currently only available via virtual queue or by paying for Individual Lightning Lane. The cost of that can add up, and the virtual queue fills up quickly. Going to Disney After Hours at Magic Kingdom can get you a ride on TRON Lightcycle/Run, plus the chance to get on many of the other attractions that Magic Kingdom offers with much less of a wait.

But if you are traveling with younger kids who won't do well staying up late, or you find that you can get everything you need done during the day, the cost of this specialty-ticketed event may not be worth the extra bucks. Disney After Hours is a unique event, but the real draw comes with the lower wait times (and complimentary snacks). If those are two things you won't be able to take advantage of, you're better off sticking with a regular ticket than shelling out the money for this.

If you choose to take advantage of Disney After Hours, consider grabbing a ticket for this instead of going to the park during the day. Hit up a water park, enjoy Disney Springs, or even spend a resort day by the pool. That way, you can refresh throughout the day and take advantage of everything you would have during the day at the park at night instead.