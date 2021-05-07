The Best Outlet Covers To Keep Curious Babies And Toddlers As Safe As Possible

While outlet covers for babies may not have been on your baby shower registry, it’s an important addition to your home when you have little ones. There comes a time when your little one goes from an infant who isn’t interested in anything that’s not in their immediate vision to a toddler who wants to touch every single thing they can spot. When that time comes, you’ll want to be prepared, and one of the most important baby-proofing items you can buy are the best outlet covers for babies. There are lots of ways to keep your tot safe in your home, but keeping their fingers away from electrical outlets where they could potentially be seriously harmed is essential (just as essential as baby gates for stairs and fireplace gates for babies).

Are outlet covers necessary?

When it comes to babies, yes. Electrical outlets are particularly interesting to babies: they’re usually within easy reach since they tend to be low to the ground, and they just look like something they can stick their fingers in. Outlet covers keep their fingers away and can usually look pretty subtle. There are a few different types: plug-ins that are super easy to use, box covers that are great for cords, and sliding covers that work with outlets that are typically in use.

Merge safety and convenience with the best outlet covers for babies out there — we’ve rounded them up below.

Best Outlet Covers for Babies

If you’re looking for something simple and straightforward, these clear plug-ins are a great choice. You’ll get 36 pieces and they couldn’t be easier to use — just plug them into the outlet and leave them there. Kids won’t be able to easily remove them, and the clear shade looks pretty streamlined. Overall, they’re a great value and they work well, which is probably why they have over 24,000 five-star reviews on Amazon.

One Reviewer Says: “These are very sturdy and latch into our outlets with no issue. They don’t feel loose at all and they’re very low-profile, so you can’t even tell they’re there. Definitely going to purchase another package. I held off on purchasing multiple because I’ve run into some very cheaply made plug covers and didn’t want to waste the money in case I just ended up returning them but I’ll DEFINITELY be buying another pack.”

You might be worried that your clever toddler will figure out how to pull some of the outlet covers, well, right out of the outlet. And they might do just that! But these PRObebi outlet covers should stop them from figuring out. Putting them in or taking them out requires you to pull and twist the small handle, which is easy for adults, and not so simple for little ones. The square design is subtle and keeps their fingers far away from the socket.

One Reviewer Says: “REALLY like these! Bought some to babyproof home for a grandson who is now on the move. They stay in well until you are ready to remove them. When you want to use the plug just slide the plastic piece and it becomes a small grab handle to easily remove. So much easier than the plugs available when my kids were small.”

A box outlet cover is not just as subtle and stream-lined as plug-ins can be, but they’re ideal for outlets where you’re going to be plugging in something large or something with a long cord. This one has a double locking system that requires two hands to open it, so it’s unlikely your tot will figure it out. It’s large and deep, so it fits big plugs, and it’s really easy to install. It also keeps your babe from pulling cords so much that they come out of the wall.

One Reviewer Says: “I love this outlet cover! My 8-month-old can't keep his little crawling hands off anything. This solved some serious concerns. I love that you have to push the buttons on both the top and bottom at the same time to open.”

If your little one is constantly pulling at the long cords coming out of the outlet, then you need something more than just a plug-in. This Safety 1st option covers up the entire outlet and doubles as a cord shortener: you can wrap the cord around inside so that it isn’t quite as long as usual. It has a dual press and release design that isn’t easy for them to open, and it has enough space for large plugs too.

One Reviewer Says: “I assumed this would be fairly easy to install and then a pain when stuff needed to be unplugged etc. I am happy to say this is the best thing! It is quite easy to get the cover off to switch out what needs to be plugged in. The cords then are guided down to the bottom and thread around a little arm that keeps them in place for the cover to snap over. This also has ample room for plugs that are larger like on my box fan.”

This Jambini option goes over the entire outlet, and it’s great to put on the one you regularly use. To plug something in, simply slide the cover part over, and the other outlet will remain covered. It also instantly closes on its own when a plug is removed, just in case you forget to do it.

One Reviewer Says: “These outlet covers are a game-changer for childproofing parents. I recovered every outlet in my kids' rooms with these, plus [the] outlets I use to vacuum. Now I don't have to claw at plugs with my non-existent nails and I don't have to worry my kids' tiny clawed fingers will remove them with ease. The degree to which you tighten them determines the ease with which the panel slides, so to some extent, they are adjustable.”

More Baby Proof Outlet Covers

If you use a power strip, you’ll need to protect that as well. Instead of using a bunch of plug-in outlet covers (which you can do!) you can try this power strip protector. It acts as a box to basically cover the entire strip, making it harder for your toddler to pull any cords out. It conveniently snaps shut so they can’t easily open it, and it comes with some plug-ins to protect anything that doesn’t have something plugged into it. You get two per pack.

One Reviewer Says: “Love this product. Hard for me to open. Yes, the hole is large but your kid would need some pretty good [coordination] to get their hand in. Best I've found.”

If you want something that looks nice and also keeps your little one safe, this Bink option is perfect. Designed to have a modern look to it, these are simple plug-ins that have a very snug fit (making them difficult for Baby to pry out on their own). They have a unique 360-degree grip that makes them easy for adults to remove, and they’re non-toxic and lead-free as well.

One Reviewer Says: “It's simple, right price point and no installation needed. It's VERY difficult for a kid to remove these and it also looks great and doesn't scream baby product. I also got a few as gifts because it comes in a nice sturdy giftable packaging as well!”

This plug-in cover offers the best that plug-ins and box outlet covers have. They plug in, but the cover also covers the entire outlet—and since you can separate the pieces, you can choose to cover just one socket or both. It’s versatile and easy to use, with no installation required, and it allows your outlet to be safe and functional. Covering the entire outlet means your babe will have a tough time figuring out how to remove it on their own.

One Reviewer Says: “These outlet covers did exactly what I wanted them to do. My little one-year-old grandson is no longer in danger of being harmed. I tried the old fashion ones with my own sons around 30 years ago. Those took a lot of effort getting them out of the plug. These just snap in place and are easily removed when needed. I bought four boxes and am in need of one more before my entire house is completely protected from curious little fingers.”