When I had my first kid, I was completely shocked that kids had personalities from the time that they are newborns. I was just SHOCKED that even in the first weeks and months, babies showed themselves to you. I always thought that all newborns were basically the same. To say I was proven wrong is an understatement.

Now on Reddit this week, a ton of parents on the subforum Mommit are sharing what shocked them about kids once they became parents — and many of their answers are very, very relatable.

One parent wrote:

“I didn’t realize kids wear diapers/pull ups at age 5+. I figured you stopped buying diapers at like age 3. I never knew/realized overnight dryness takes so long. What was a shock that you had once you had kids of your own?”

Here are some of our favorite answers.

“Two hardcore introverts can make an extrovert.”

“That I'm the adult. Thankfully it dawned on me when she was about 2 days old and we were still in the hospital, but the thought still occasionally takes me by surprise.”

“I was shocked that someone can like a dinner one day and then claim to hate it the next day.”

“How fast their feet grow. And when they jump up a size overnight, you have to buy like three pairs of shoes (sneakers, sandals, nice shoes) at once!”

“How much offense people take to choices you make about your own family that doesn’t affect them in the slightest.”

“That becoming a parent also means that you have to interact and form some kind of relationships with the parents of the children your kid likes and plays with. Never have I had to endure and strike of so much small talk as I have since becoming a mom.”

“That baby boys can get erections 🤯”

“Why are these teeny tiny pairs of toddler underwear as expensive as my big woman grown-ass underwear???!!!!”

“The sheer destruction they can cause in a small amount of time.”

“That I would spend the majority of my time at home in the kitchen. It’s never ending cleaning, cooking, preparing snacks, and tidying up all day long.”

“I probably could’ve guessed but I didn’t realize having kids was going to trigger AAAALLLLLLL the childhood trauma was I was doing my best to beat down and ignore all by life.”

“How much everything depends on how tired your child is.”

“It never fails to amaze me how many basic and obvious things I have to explicitly explain.”

“Every minor illness will leave them fine in two days, while that same illness wallops you. And you still have to suck it up and be a parent the whole time. It is brutal!!”

“I can’t sit down for more than 10 minutes 😅”