This Mom Claims Your Child’s Birth Story Reflects Their Personality

Do you ever get the feeling that your children were telling you exactly who they were very early on? TikTok user @lotsamiles does. “If you’re a parent, what do you think about this? Because I’m right,” she begins. “The way that your children are is absolutely a trillion percent is how they came into the world. How they were born.”

Honestly? I feel this in my bones immediately, but for those who don’t, she has an explanation.

Her first child was born in a “predictable labor and delivery.” She describes the birth as “intentional,” lacking any moments of particular drama. “That’s how he is to this day,” she says, noting that her son remains mindful, aware of consequences, and tends to play it safe.

“My second? His birth was absolute f*cking chaos.”

His birth came a month early, but in spite of his precipitous arrival, he didn’t require a stay in the NICU. “He just came out five pounds, like ‘I’m here. I’m ready for Earth. Is it ready for me?’ ... If you’ve seen movie scenes where all of a sudden she’s like “The baby’s coming out” that was me.’ ... I had amniotic fluid coming out of my shoes, a team of people helping me get my pants off, a screaming husband asking for anybody but him to deliver this baby, and that’s how he moves through the world. It is absolute madness.”

“There’s no regard for personal safety, being in harm’s way,” she continues, frazzled. “There’s no thinking. It’s a trillion miles per hour every day.”

Like I said: I need no convincing. I feel this in my spirit, and it seems that I’m not alone. Hundreds of comments agree.

“My triplets were born via c-section and the third one out — still to this day, 17 years later — is like ‘You guys go first and tell me how it is,’” laughs one commenter.

“My second born came out fist first and she has been a punch in the face of life ever since,” mused another.

“First born stargazing (facing the wrong way) and hasn’t come down from the clouds since,” a third replied. “Second emergency induction, way too early and chaotic. Five years later, still the go-hard kid.”

Fortunately, I wouldn’t change either my intense and stubbornly indecisive firstborn or my helpful but klutzy youngest one bit, and I’ll bet the moms of even the most chaotic children wouldn’t, either.