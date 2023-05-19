People Are Divided After Parents Reveal They Charge Their Graduated Teen Rent

It’s not unusual for college students to move home after graduating college to look for a job, save some money, and figure out the next step of their post-grad life. By that time, posts grads are typically considered full-fledged adults and paying some rent back to their parents isn’t the most unheard of thing in the world. But what about a high school post-grad?

The internet cannot agree on whether or not these Texas parents are too harsh on their teen daughter by having her pay them rent while she figures out what she wants to do with her life.

“Do you make your graduated high school student pay rent in your house if they aren't going to college yet?” Erika Archie asked in the video originally posted last year and re-shared this week. “Tell us what you think."

Erika’s husband, Cody Archie, explained that they decided to change their then 18-year-old daughter, Kylee, $200 per month to live at home while she figured out what she wanted out of her future. Kylee told her parents that college was not something she was sure she wanted to do.

“That’s plenty cheap to live like a grub in your parents’ house," said Cody.

They also clarify that if Kylee wants to eat the food that they provide, rent will go up another $100. If she chooses to work and buy her own groceries, rent stays at $200.

The Archies asked their followers to chime in with their opinions on this parenting technique, and they did not disappoint. Thousands of TikTok users commented on the viral clip with some agreeing completely, some shaming the Archies for being too harsh, and some seeing both sides.

“Yes, great idea. Teaches them to pay bills,” one user wrote.

"If they're not going to college, then yes,” another supporter wrote.

“Yes. It’s a great lesson. I told my 17 y/o I cannot wait till she has to buy her own groceries. She picks everything apart and wastes so much food,” one user wrote.

Others shared that they do not feel as though their children “owe” them anything, no matter how old they are.

“A definite no for me. I know it's rare but I will forever help my kids no matter the age," one replied.

“It would be different if I needed the help but 18 is not an adult!” another wrote.

Others suggested that the viral parents collect the rent from Kylee, but when she’s finally ready to go out on her own, give her all that money back to start her new journey.

The couple spoke with Today.com to give more context to their daughter’s story.

“Her plan changed all year long,” recalled Erika. “All kids are not ready at the same time to go to college. If you don't know what you want to do, work until you figure it out.”

So, Kylee decided to pay rent from her job as a clerk in Coryell County. As a renter, Deason was treated more like a tenant. She no longer needed permission for many things, including going out. However, she did have a nightly curfew to not disturb her 14-year-old brother; and if she wasn't coming home one night, she had to inform her parents.

“We see it as our responsibility to raise productive members of society," says Cody. “We want our child to realize that if they want something in life, they have to work like mom and dad to get there.”

Kylee, now 19, moved out of her parent’s house in February 2023 and briefly rented an apartment. However, now she currently lives with her aunt and babysits her nieces and nephews as a form of payment for rent.

“Kylee doesn't have any hard feelings toward us,” says Erika, “and she learned that living as an adult isn't free.”