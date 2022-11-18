Watch Police Officers Resuscitate One-Month-Old With RSV And Save Her Life

Thanks to the incredibly prompt response from two Kansas City Police Officers, a one-month-old baby who had stopped breathing due to RSV is safely in the hospital and expected to recover, news reports shared. Officers Richard DuChaine and Charles Owen arrived at Tajanea Allen’s home last week when her daughter, Kamiyah, stopped breathing, and the heroic deed was caught on the officer’s body camera.

“It's definitely a scary moment," DuChaine told TODAY.

More: Children's Hospitals Are Over Capacity Due To Respiratory Illnesses

The video shows the officer rushing to grab the infant before performing CPR appropriate for newborns. The baby appears o be unconscious and not moving. After some time doing compressions, they were able to restore her breathing and wait for help from an ambulance.

Kamiyah was then rushed to a local hospital, where she was treated for RSV for a week to recover.

This respiratory illness has spiked in recent months — posing a threat to newborns and babies in particular, and crowding hospitals across the nation.

“You hear about RSV, but when you actually see it in person, it’s very scary,” Owen said. “The baby was so small; she looked like a doll.”

According to the Department of Health and Human Services, “More than 20 states are reporting that 80% or more of their pediatric hospital beds are occupied.”

Kamiyah is still recovering but is expected to be just fine. Both officers shared photos full of smiles in the hospital with the newborn on the Kansas City Police Facebook group, explaining the miraculous story and adding, “Officer DuChaine and Officer Owen, thank you for your continued service to Kansas City.”

Their comment section, which received close to 600 comments, was flooded with praise and gratitude, saying things like, “Real life hero for sure! Fantastic job, Officers! God bless them all,” and “Great work, officer! Kept his cool in an extremely emotional situation.”

Kudos to these officers for their bravery and calm precision.