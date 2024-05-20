'I Love My Daughter-In-Law More Than My Daughter’
In the latest Confessions roundup, 17 parents vent about 2-year-olds, meal planning, dating post-divorce, and more.
Every parenting era has its challenges: Whether you’re struggling with a 2- or 3-year-old mini-dictator, or realizing more than a decade later that teens can be even harder, it’s safe to say you’re always in the trenches. The Scary Mommy Confessional sees it all —plus confessions on topics ranging from post-divorce dating to bullies at school. Read on for the latest roundup.
Scary Mommy Confessions are a tried-and-true part of what makes our site so fun. If you want to anonymously confess, look for our weekly callouts on Instagram. And to browse past Confessions, head here.
Just scheduled my C-section and we’re not telling anyone the date
Confessional #71283129
I want to be a dad/husband for the day. Seems relaxing.
Confessional #79931049
I’m really burned out. Mom of adult disabled child here and I feel like I’m drowning.
Confessional #71012398
Adulting is so damn hard. There just is not enough time for it all.
Confessional #71920398
I love my daughter-in-law more than my daughter
Confessional #71201492
2 year olds are a**holes
Confessional #71201494
I hate seeing kids in my daughter’s class get rewarded for bad behavior
Confessional #71203948
Extremely tired of being an anxious mom; scared smthg will happen to my kids
Confessional #71028475
I hate deciding what everyone is going to eat all day every F*cking day
Confessional #71829928
I don’t know how to love myself.
Confessional #76781645
I wish I listened when other moms said teenage years were worse than toddler years
Confessional #71772653
I wish my husband would sleep in another room when he’s sick.
Confessional #71898763
I love my kids but I miss endlessly uninterrupted unplanned me time.
Confessional #71090876
Post divorce dating is depressing. I’m lonely.
Confessional #73782910
Feel like I’m constantly negotiating (3 yr old)
Confessional #71209087
Getting laid off at the end of the month. I have no idea what I’m gonna do now
Confessional #71029928
Public school is ruining my child. Bullies, “rigorous” curriculum, testing. RUINING.
Confessional #71882239