Every parenting era has its challenges: Whether you’re struggling with a 2- or 3-year-old mini-dictator, or realizing more than a decade later that teens can be even harder, it’s safe to say you’re always in the trenches. The Scary Mommy Confessional sees it all —plus confessions on topics ranging from post-divorce dating to bullies at school. Read on for the latest roundup.

Just scheduled my C-section and we’re not telling anyone the date Confessional #71283129

I want to be a dad/husband for the day. Seems relaxing. Confessional #79931049

I’m really burned out. Mom of adult disabled child here and I feel like I’m drowning. Confessional #71012398

Adulting is so damn hard. There just is not enough time for it all. Confessional #71920398

I love my daughter-in-law more than my daughter Confessional #71201492

2 year olds are a**holes Confessional #71201494

I hate seeing kids in my daughter’s class get rewarded for bad behavior Confessional #71203948

Extremely tired of being an anxious mom; scared smthg will happen to my kids Confessional #71028475

I hate deciding what everyone is going to eat all day every F*cking day Confessional #71829928

I don’t know how to love myself. Confessional #76781645

I wish I listened when other moms said teenage years were worse than toddler years Confessional #71772653

I wish my husband would sleep in another room when he’s sick. Confessional #71898763

I love my kids but I miss endlessly uninterrupted unplanned me time. Confessional #71090876

Post divorce dating is depressing. I’m lonely. Confessional #73782910

Feel like I’m constantly negotiating (3 yr old) Confessional #71209087

Getting laid off at the end of the month. I have no idea what I’m gonna do now Confessional #71029928