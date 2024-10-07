There’s a million things to do at Disney World, and what feels like a million and one fellow park-goers at every turn. Yes, Disney is probably some of the most fun you’ll ever have, but boy, can it be overwhelming! Between the crowds, effects-heavy rides, more humidity than you might be used to, and surprises around every turn, Disney can sometimes feel like, well, a lot.

But not to worry — whether you (or your child) are exhausted, overstimulated, or just need a moment of quiet amidst the magical madness, there are plenty of places for park-goers to catch a breather. From more low-key attractions to secret hideaways, here are 10 quiet places in the Disney World parks to take a much-needed break.

World Celebration Gardens and Pavilion, Epcot

The Scary Mommy Team with the Walt Disney statue in the World Pavilion Gardens. Scary Mommy

Near the entrance to EPCOT, you can find the World Celebration Gardens. It’s just out of the way enough that you won’t run in to too many other park-goers. And, featuring plenty of benches and phone charging stations, it’s a great spot to both literally and figuratively recharge. You can even take a little break with Walt Disney himself, and sit next to his statue on one of the benches (hello, photo opp!). The gardens were actually designed specifically to be a resting spot for everyone to get a little break from the excitement.

The gardens are outside, however, so if you’re in need of a break from the Florida sun, you can pop in to the World Celebrations Pavilion near by. While the pavilion is far more bustling than the gardens, it has plenty of shops and food options to waste some time in until you cool down.

Living with the Land, Epcot

I will be honest, at the tail end of a very fun day, this ride almost rocked me to sleep like a baby. Located in The Land pavilion, the attraction consists of a soothing boat ride, with a soothing voice that tells you soothing facts about how Disney World has implemented sustainable agriculture practices into the parks for 15 whole minutes. Is it exciting? No. It’s perfect. I could’ve ridden it twice.

Journey of Water, Epcot

If your kid is all rollercoastered out for the day, this new Moana-inspired attraction is a great place to keep the fun going, in a low-key way. Journey of Water consists of a pathway through Motonui, where kids and adults alike can interact with magical water features. Wave and watch the water jump! Or, if you’re not in the mood to get too wet, every feature has a “dry path” option. Either way, it’s a quiet, quick cool down and respite from crowds.

Walt Disney Presents, Hollywood Studios

There are few places to escape from the sun in Disney’s Hollywood Studios, so Walt Disney Presents offers a much-needed opportunity to do just that. This mini-museum tells the story of Walt Disney, and all of his creations — there are enough familiar topics that even a museum-hating child could find it interesting. Plus, the museum also screens a 15-minute documentary, so you can have a seat in a nice chilly theatre.

People Mover, Magic Kingdom

The People Mover will put your kid to sleep, stat. Orlando Sentinel/Tribune News Service/Getty Images

I’m not sure if this was it’s intended purpose, but the People Mover feels like it was made to put children to sleep. The ride, if you can call it that, takes passengers on an elevated tour over Tomorrowland. You can catch a break from the park crowds for a little while you take in the sights below. It’s also a great activity for younger kids to enjoy while their older siblings hit more intense attractions, like the nearby Space Mountain.

It’s A Small World, Magic Kingdom

Orlando Sentinel/Tribune News Service/Getty Images

Everyone’s familiar with the classic It’s A Small World ride, but what you may not know is how wonderfully long it is. The little boats actually take 10 whole minutes to navigate around the globe, making this a perfect attraction to zone out on while also cooling off. The dolls are cute, but hey, sometimes we just need to be gently rocked to sleep for a 10-minute nap while weird dolls sing the most repetitive song that’s ever been written. Bonus? This ride rarely has any sort of line, making it easy to jump on without a moment’s notice.

Casey Jr. Splash 'N' Soak Station, Magic Kingdom

This splash pad is a great place for kids to cool down. Located in a quieter corner of the park, off by the classic Dumbo ride, your kids can burn off energy running laps around the splash pad, while parents can take a second to regroup. It’s also conveniently located right by a bathroom to change into swim suits.

Discover Island Trails, Animal Kingdom

The trails around the Tree of Life are the perfect place to take a cool-down walk. AaronP/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images

The trails around the Tree of Life in Animal Kingdom have a lot going for them. Tree cover, smaller paths to dip away from the crowds, and wildlife at every turn. Take a walk, and take in the sounds of nature — you might even get to see flamingos, a tortoise, and more.

The Animation Experience, Animal Kingdom

Tucked away in the Animal Kingdom, the Animation Experience teaches park-goers the chance to learn how to draw their favorite characters from a real Disney animator. The 25-minute long class rotates through different characters, so you can even go back later for another unique experience. Not only is it an escape from the typical theme park thrills, but you’ll also come away with a new skill.

Baby Care Centers, all parks

Baby care centers are sprinkled throughout all Disney World parks, for parents to change and feed their littlest ones. However, it’s also a great place for anyone who just really, really needs a break. Quiet and cool, the centers even have movies playing inside. If you or your kiddo is feeling incredibly overwhelmed, this would be the place to go, to watch a few minutes of a movie, sip some water, and get back to fully enjoying your Disney experience.