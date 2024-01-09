A Look Inside Disney’s Adorable (And Super Helpful) Baby Care Centers

Forget Space Mountain and Peter Pan’s Flight — the best attraction at Disney Parks are the baby centers! Any parent who is heading to the parks soon with babies and toddlers will not want to miss out on this amazing park feature that some people have no idea exists!

Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Hollywood Studios, and Animal Kingdom parks each have their own dedicated Baby Care Center which parents can locate by searching “Baby Care” in the My Disney Experience app.

The amenities inside the Disney Baby Care Centers come with anything and everything a parent could think of (and all those things forgotten at home!).

According to the official Disney site, these centers provide more than just a quiet place to have some privacy while nursing, Disney Baby Care Centers are fully staffed and feature a host of helpful amenities for parents with infants and toddlers.

Open during regular park hours, each full-service facility is complimentary to use and includes:

Private nursing room with rocking chairs

Changing room with tables and disposable changing pads

Family restroom

Feeding area with highchairs

Kitchen with microwave, sink, and dish soap to wash bottles

Main room with seating, tables, and of course a television playing Disney cartoons

On-site shop offering formula, baby food, juice, snacks, diapers, wipes, diaper cream, pacifiers, sunscreen, over-the-counter medications and clothing for purchase

Products to purchase for teens and adults, like period products and deoderant

Filtered water dispenser

Bottle warmers

Using the center for diaper care, restrooms, nursing, and feeding is completely free. Even if you and your family just need a great air-conditioned space to cool off and escape the crowds, there is no charge.

The Baby Care Centers are open from 9 a.m. to park close, though hours may vary. The area is staffed, and park-goers will find a costumed Cast Member ready to help parents and kids locate any area they are looking for as well as products they may need.

According to Disney policy, these centers are also used as a hub for lost children.

“A child who becomes separated from his or her parents while in the park will be escorted by a Cast Member to the Baby Care Center,” the site reads.

Once there, the child will be looked after until the parent comes to claim the child.

One TikTok user is going viral for featuring footage of a Disney Baby Care Center at Magic Kingdom, calling the centers a “game changer” when attending the parks. Several parents commented on the video, noting that these kinds of centers need to be everywhere.

“This makes me want to cry. The thoughtfulness, they really have everything! I wish more places had things like this,” one user wrote.

“This was such a lifesaver for us. I got to get my 10 month old out of the heat & feed him while my husband & our older 2 rode rides!” another noted.

The OP replied, “It’s so well located too to be able to do rides”

Another wrote, “How the heck did I not know this was there?!”

“It’s a hidden gem for sure,” the OP responded.

“I'm not a mom but I'm someone in my twenties who has issues with my period, would I be able to go in there to get period products if I need them? 😅” one user asked.

The OP wrote back, “Yes!! There were teenagers that went to buy deodorant!”

Taking kids anywhere can be a challenge, especially when there is no place to nurse a baby or change a diaper. Lucky for parents, Disney Parks has thought of everything (to no one’s shock) and created these spaces to make things easier for vacationing families.