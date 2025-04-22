There are a million billion shows on Netflix — but like so many things in life, not much of it seems to be made for middle school kids, especially girls. While there is plenty for most other age groups and demographics, girls around the age of 12 or 13 are stuck between childish cartoons and mature teen dramas in a vast television desert that really stinks.

Where are the shows that are complex, emotional, smart, and real — without the heavy inclusions of sex, violence, and drugs?

Over on TikTok, a mom and her 13-year-old daughter did some crowdsourcing legwork for us: they asked the masses (both parents and teens) what Netflix shows are great for this age group.

And we’ve collected all the best answers below.

XO, Kitty

This is a spin-off of To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before (a good movie for tweens!) in which we find Kitty attending the same international school in Seoul that her mom attended when she was a girl. She’s there not only to feel closer to her mom, who passed away, but also to be closer to her boyfriend. The only issue? He seems to be dating someone else. This is a light, fun, and sometimes touching rom-com that is still solidly appropriate for tweens.

H20: Just Add Water

This is a fun one! This Australian television show focuses on three teen girls who have all of the normal teen girl problems — except, plot twist, they are mermaids who also have special powers. This is an internationally popular television show for a reason, and it’s a perfect fit for tweens who still like the magic of mermaids but also want more grown-up storylines.

Anne With An E

Sorry, I’m not a tween, I’m 44, and this is still one of my all-time favorite television shows. My daughters and I use it as our comfort show, and we’ve seen all of the episodes countless times. The Anne of Green Gables reboot adds new storylines to the classic books, making it a little more modern and relatable while still preserving the absolute magic of Avonlea and its residents.

Alexa & Katie

Alexa and Katie are just two girls entering high school, except that Alexa has been diagnosed with leukemia. Together, the two besties navigate both her disease and all of the regular issues facing teen girls, from school to sports to crushes.

Gilmore Girls

If you breathe air, you’re probably already familiar with the Gilmore Girls, a CW family drama that ran from 2000 to 2007. It follows a single mom and her teen daughter as they navigate life together — and it’s earned a cult following that has led to it being one of the most streamed Netflix shows of all time. Does this 20-year-old show hold up for the younger generation? You and your kids can find out!

Heartstopper

Based on the wildly popular graphic novel series, Heartstopper centers on two high school boys who are engaged in their first relationship. The bright, fun show includes a wonderful circle of friends and an incredibly sweet relationship timeline. Just be aware that the sexual content of the show and the books grows as the boys get older and are together longer.

A Series Of Unfortunate Events

Also based on an award-winning series of children’s books, A Series of Unfortunate Events manages to mix very dark subject matter with kid-appropriate themes. Quirky, funny, a little scary, and atmospheric, this series is great for kids who have a weird side and need to level up from little kid cartoons.

The Baby-sitters Club

This is another series that gets watched at my house on repeat by my 10- and 12-year-old girls. The beloved series, about a group of teens that start a neighborhood baby-sitter’s club, really takes hold of the imagination and feels empowering. The show also grapples with a lot of more serious issues, like aging grandparents, divorce, and bullying. It is a tragedy that this show was canceled!

Wednesday

This Addams Family spin-off follows Wednesday as she goes to boarding school and tries to find her own way, away from her oddball family. It’s got a little of everything, from fantasy to mystery to horror to a little bit of romance. Note that it can be a little scary to watch at times, so more sensitive kids may want to skip it.

If you’re a little edgier...

There were a lot of suggestions that came up in the comments often, but with mixed responses from others about whether the shows were appropriate for 13 year olds or not. We’re sharing them because all kids have different maturity levels and all households have different TV rules and approaches to mature content. Just take these suggestions with the knowledge that some kids (and parents) might not be quite ready for them.

Cobra Kai

This is a show that can be equally enjoyed by parents and kids. It’s a continuation of the Karate Kid story, in which Daniel and Johnny are still battling it out as adults, this time as the owners of rival dojos in town. This is a smart, exciting show with tons of action and a little comedy, too.

This show is rated TV-14 for profanity, violence, and mature themes. You might want to watch it yourself to decide if it’s right for your kid.

Stranger Things

A group of kids stumbles upon some government secrets, an alternate universe, and some pretty gnarly monsters in this vintage 80s TV series. This is another one in which parents can enjoy the show just as much as kids — just be aware that it can be pretty scary for everything, adults included. Some kids might not be ready for this level of spookiness, maybe ever!

My Life With The Walter Boys

When Jackie’s family dies in a tragic car accident, she relocates from Manhattan to rural Colorado to live with the family of her mom’s best friend. And it’s a big change, especially because her new home is also the home to a gaggle of boys. Will she find a way to fit in and start a new life? You’ll have to watch... just be aware there is some kissing and mature topics, along with some drinking and smoking.

Outer Banks

Follow a group of teens on the shores of North Carolina as they hunt for treasure and try to solve mysteries. This show really captures the summer spirit and teens seem to love it for whatever reason. Just be very aware that it’s rated TV-MA for language, violence, and mature themes. You might want to watch it before your teen to make sure it’s the right fit.

Never Have I Ever

Created by comedian Mindy Kaling, and loosely based on the “spirit” of her high school life growing up, this series follows Devi, an Indian-American girl who has just lost her father — and now has to deal with high school drama along with her grief. While this show is very “real” and very funny, it does have some mature themes, including sex. So, you might want to wait to watch this one depending on your teen.