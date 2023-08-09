Rihanna Drops Maternity Wear That Is Actually Functional And Pretty

Maternity wear is about to get huge makeover! Pop singer and billionaire entrepreneur Rihanna released a new Savage X Fenty maternity wear collection for “moms and moms-to-be.”

Expectant Rihanna, who already shares one child with rapper A$AP Rocky, is no stranger to re-thinking fashion. The icon has totally switched up the idea of what it means to be a pregnant woman, showing that being fashionable and expressing yourself through clothing is still possible while donning a pregnant belly.

Moms designing clothes for moms just makes sense!

The new maternity line, designed by Rihanna herself, features three new bralette styles, as well as an oversized graphic tee with the messaging, “Make More Babies.”

The three bralettes, similar to the line’s best-selling silhouettes, include the Savage X Cotton Maternity Bralette, the Floral Lace Maternity Bralette and Savage Not Sorry Maternity Bralette.

According to British Vogue, styles for the maternity line were designed with new and expecting moms in mind and feature one-hand functionality, a full nursing sling (with a neckline-to-underarm opening), adjustable front-facing straps and a set of nursing clasps. The back closure, meanwhile, also includes a fourth row for an easily-adjustable fit throughout pregnancy.

The sizes for the drop range from XXS to 4X with prices ranging from $35 to $60.

“The new maternity capsule is about bringing that confidence and comfort to moms at every stage of their journeys,” Rihanna told Vogue. “I want to remind people that you can still channel sexiness and feel good while being a parent.”

The official Savage X Fenty Instagram account shared gorgeous and intimate photos of a smiling Rihanna, wearing some of her line while breastfeeding her son.

The caption reads, “Not ur mama's maternity bras...designed by @badgalriri, approved by baby RZA.”

Though maternity wear seemed to be at the top of the expectant “Umbrella” singer’s priorities, she did tease a possible kid’s clothing line back in February 2023.

“When you come up with something in your head, half the time it is not available because kids’ clothes are so — they’re sooo boring,” she revealed in an interview with British Vogue. “I’m like, ‘This is what y’all been doing to these people’s kids all along?’”

When the interviewer suggested a line of Fenty babywear, Rihanna agreed that something had.

“I feel like the kids need it,” she responds. “Let’s get these kids cool,” she reportedly shouted. “These kids deserve to be cool.”